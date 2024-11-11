Garmin Instinct 2S $180 $200 Save $20 The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a great lightweight option for the outdoors enthusiast. With its GPS technology and durable sport-ready build, this watch is great for physical activity. In fact it is recommended to wear this watch outside for at least 3 hours a day. $180 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smartwatch that can keep up with all your activities and last up to three weeks on a single charge, the Garmin Instinct 2s is going to be right up your alley. This model is the Camo Edition in the Mist colorway, and has a retail price that comes in at $300. Luckily, you won't be paying close to that amount thanks to this deal from Walmart that manages to knock the price down to just $180 for a limited time.

Related Best smartwatches for Android in 2024 Our favorite smartwatches for any Android phones

What's great about the Garmin Instinct 2s?

This is the watch you want if you're looking to track your health details while also not having to worry about charging every couple of weeks. The Garmin Instinct 2s might look simple, but it can handle most, if not all, of your health and fitness tracking needs without breaking a sweat.

The watch comes with a monochrome display that's easy to read in nearly all environments, and it also has a tough, rugged exterior that can handle plenty of bumps. In addition, it can withstand up to 100 meters of water and is relatively compact on the wrist thanks to its 40mm size.

It also packs a variety of sensors which allows the watch to track physical activities like running, swimming, strength training, and more. Furthermore, the watch can also track your stress levels and sleep quality. Furthermore, with multi-GNSS, you'll be able to accurately track your runs, walks and hikes no matter the territory.

Of course, since this is a smartwatch, you're also going to be able to see notifications on your wrist from a connected device, and there's even an app store which you can use to download more apps and watch faces if needed. Overall, this is a great watch that can do pretty much everything you need.

And best of all, it's not all that expensive with a price that comes in at just $180 for a limited time. So get it while you can because this early Black Friday deal won't be around for long. Or if you're still on the fence, check out these other great smartwatch recommendations.