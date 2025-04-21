Garmin Instinct 2S $180 $350 Save $170 A simple smartwatch that's built to track your health and fitness metrics. Plus, it offers up to 21 days of battery and only costs $180 since it's nearly half off. $180 at Amazon

For most, Samsung and Google are the first options to look at when it comes to smartwatches that pair well with an Android phone. Of course, while they're the most popular, offering the best all-around experience, there's even better if you're looking for a watch that delivers impressive battery life, and excellent health and fitness tracking features.

With that said, we think this is one of the best Garmin smartwatches that you can buy if you're on a budget. Not only do you get impressive battery life of up to 21 days, but the health and tracking features are also pretty good too. Furthermore, it doesn't cost all that much thanks to a fantastic discount that knocks nearly half off its original retail price, bringing it down to just $180 for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Instinct 2S?

Despite its simple look, the Instinct 2S is packed with great features. You get a transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) screen that provides excellent detail and looks great even in the most challenging situations. Furthermore, the watch case is built using fiber-reinforced polymer, which allows it to be light and durable.

Most importantly, you get a wealth of popular sensors that will allow you to track your health and fitness metrics, along with sleep quality and stress levels. You also get support for GPS, along with other position tracking systems that will keep you up to date with your latest location, giving you an easy way to navigate back to your destination, even on a tough hike.

There are also built-in apps to track a wide variety of physical activities, along with a connected experience with your smartphone that will allow you to see new notifications that are coming in. And just in case you need more, you can always download new apps and watch faces from Garmin's Connect IQ store.

Overall, you're getting a solid device for an excellent price. The only thing to look out for here is the sizing, since the Instinct 2S is made for smaller wrists. Garmin's website highlights that this watch is great for wrists with a circumference of 112mm to 180mm. Of course, you're also welcome to check out other smartwatches we recommend if you're still on the fence.