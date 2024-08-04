A common critique of the best smartwatches today is that they're just phones on your wrist, adding more distractions and tossing simplicity to the side. The new Galaxy Watch Ultra, which takes inspiration from the giant Apple Watch Ultra, is a great example. If you're looking for the polar opposite of this trend, look no further than the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar. It's a basic GPS watch with a few smartwatch features, putting a rugged design and a familiar navigation experience above all else.

I've been using the Instinct 2 Solar for nearly a month, and there's a lot to like. The smartwatch costs $400, and for the price, it produces accurate health and fitness data that can beat Apple or Google. I love Garmin's software features, like Body Battery and Training Readiness, and they're all available on the Instinct 2 Solar. But it's a good fitness watch and not a good smartwatch. The lack of a touchscreen and poor button-based menu navigation will disappoint people who want a modern smartwatch.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 7 / 10 Gamin's Instinct 2 Solar is the perfect pairing for people who love the outdoors. It's designed for fitness, health, and adventure tracking first and foremost. Smartwatch functions take the backseat; you can feel that without a touchscreen here. Still, there's going to be an audience who will enjoy the Instinct 2 Solar; it's just not for everyone. Pros Battery life is excellent

Tons of health sensors, workout modes, and software features supported

Looks like a traditional rugged wristwatch, if you're into that

Solar charging will be helpful if you're outdoors a lot Cons The lack of a touchscreen is hard to live with

Every button has so many bindings and multiple functions that it's hard to keep track of

Android fans wanting a true smartwatch will be left wanting more $400 at Best Buy $400 at Amazon $400 at Garmin

Pricing and availability

The Instinct 2 Solar was released in April 2023, but it's still one of Garmin's best mid-tier GPS watches today. The smartwatch retails for $400 and can be purchased directly from Garmin, or you can pick it up from third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. It's only available in one size, though the Instinct 2 Solar variants — like the Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2S Solar — provide different sizes and designs. We tested the Graphite version, and some more eccentric colors are limited to the other versions of the Instinct.

Specifications Case size 45mm Case Material Fiber-reinforced Polymer Display 33mm, monochrome Display resolution 176 x 176 pixels RAM 32 MB Battery Up to 28 days in smartwatch mode; unlimited with solar Connectivity GPS, GLONASS, Galileo Bluetooth Bluetooth, ANT+ Health sensors Accelerometer, Altimeter, Barometer, Compass, Temperature sensor, Optical heart rate (PPG) sensor Dimensions 45 x 45 x 14.5 mm Weight 53g Colors Graphite, black ATM Rating 10 ATM Health metrics measured Activity vs. inactivity, Altitude changes, Blood oxygen, Respiration rate, Cadence, Calories burned, Cycling speed, Distance swam, Distance traveled, Duration of exercise, Resting heart rate, Hours slept, Laps swam, Pace, Duration of sleep stages, Route, Running/Walking speed, Stairs climbed, Steps taken, Skin temperature Expand

What's good about the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar?

There's excellent battery life and plenty of fitness and health features

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a beefy, tactical watch designed for outdoor use. It has the looks, with a fiber-reinforced polymer chassis and significantly raised edges to protect the screen. There are also five hardware buttons with a tactile feel that make them easy to press — even when you're not looking. At its core, this is a GPS watch, and you get support for standard GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo positioning systems.

My favorite part of daily driving the Instinct 2 Solar was seeing the health and fitness insights, which come from hardware sensors and Garmin's software features. You get six sensors: an accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, temperature sensor, and optical heart rate (PPG) sensor. You'll notice that some sensors, like blood oxygen or blood pressure, are missing, but most users will probably not miss them.

Due to the small screen on the Instinct 2 Solar, I found myself using the Garmin Connect app on my Android phone to check fitness and health data more than the watch itself. In the screenshots above, you'll see what the Connect app shows during everyday use. Core metrics like average heart rate and Body Battery are front-and-center, and I particularly like the latter as a way to keep tabs on your strain and readiness.

The experience gets even better when you start tracking workouts and activities with the Instinct 2 Solar. Garmin provides some of the most accurate smartwatch data I've ever seen, and I think the Instinct 2 Solar is more accurate than my Apple Watch Ultra and OnePlus 2R. For reference, I'm a runner with over 2,000 miles tracked with various smartwatches dating back to 2016, so I have a pretty good feel for accuracy. The charts, graphs, and statistical breakdowns for each workout are quite comprehensive, too.

Battery life is excellent, but your results will vary based on a few factors. Garmin rates this watch at 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode; however, that assumes you're going to be out in the sun for three hours per day to use solar charging. Starting at around 75% battery life, my Instinct 2 Solar stayed charged for 17 days.

That equates to about 22 days of life for a full charge in real-world usage, but I know the reason for the discrepancy. I live in Phoenix, Arizona, where it is routinely 110°F and can be up to 120°F. That means I am certainly not spending much time outside in the summer months, so my battery life testing included virtually zero solar charging. It does show that regularly solar charging can add about a week of battery life, although the Instinct 2 Solar has good battery life either way.

What's bad about the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar?

The lack of a touchscreen makes navigation tricky and convoluted at times