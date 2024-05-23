Garmin Instinct 2 Solar $300 $400 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is the perfect smartwatch for anyone who is active and hates the idea of charging their watch. And now you can save $100 for a limited time. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

There are a lot of different options when it comes to smartwatches in 2024. But if you're someoone that wants something simpler that really does fitness and health tracking well, then you're going to want to go with a fitness tracker.

Related Best fitness trackers in 2024 The top tech to track both your fitness and health in one handy device

When it comes to fitness trackers, Garmin reigns supreme thanks to its wide variety of options that offer excellent durability, fantastic health and fitness tracking capabilities, and ultra long battery life. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a prime example of one of its devices, and now coming in with a great discount that knocks $100 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar?

The best part about this watch is going to have to be its battery life. Garmin claims that it will run for up to 28 days without a charge when using it in standard mode, and if that wasn't impressive enough, the brand states that the watch will never need a charge if it's used in smartwatch mode.

Now, what helps the Instinct 2 achieve this battery life is its built-in solar panel that can slowly charge the device while you're out and about. In addition, it also has a highly efficient display that uses a transflective memory-in-pixel screen, which doesn't require any backlighting to be seen in most environments.

Of course, the watch wouldn't be much good if it didn't offer a variety of sensors to keep track of your heart rate, Pulse Ox, sleep, stress, and more. In addition, this watch also has built-in activity tracking for running, swimming, biking, and more that can help you get the most out of your workouts.

You'll also be able to track your runs and hikes with highly accurate positioning thanks to the watch's Multi-GNSS tech. Furthermore, the built-in compass and barometric altimeter can also provide other important data about your environment as well.

As you might expect, you'll get excellent durability with this watch, thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case and display protection that's provided by Corning and its Gorilla Glass. And this wouldn't be much of a smartwatch if it wasn't able to keep you connected, so it does offer notifications from supported devices.

Overall, this really is a solid device that is built for someone that wants to focus on the metrics of their health and well-being. And while it's typically priced at $400, it can now be had for much less, with a $100 discount that drops the price to just $299.99 for a limited time.