There are plenty of smartwatches out there, but what about a watch that never needs to be charged? If we have your attention, the Garmin Instinct Solar 2 may be right up your alley. This watch is rugged and packs tons of great health and fitness tracking features. Furthermore, it's now available at a discounted price that takes $100 off retail, dropping it down to just $260, which is the lowest price we've seen.

What's great about the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar?

Perhaps the biggest draw for this watch is going to be its incredible battery life. While it can last up to 28 days on a single charge, the watch's solar charging capability allows it to run forever, so long as you're able to hit it with enough sunlight. Now, if you're someone that's always indoors, that might be an issue.

But if you're thinking about taking this on long hikes, runs, or if you're someone that's always outdoors, then this watch is going to be perfect for you. In addition, you get a monochrome transflective memory-in-pixel screen that looks fantastic in most lighting conditions without draining much battery. Furthermore, there's also a backlight, just in case you need to check the screen in lower light conditions.

Now, this is a Garmin smartwatch, so you're going to get a variety of sensors built into the watch that will track your heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and physical activities. There's also multi-band GNSS that will allow you to accurately track your position. This applies to runs in the city, and even when you're hiking in some remote region that has no cellular service.

The watch also packs a built-in compass and barometric altimeter in order to give you more data about your surroundings. And just in case you were wondering, yes, this watch can survive harsh conditions thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case and Corning Gorilla Glass that protects the screen.

And let's not forget that this is a smartwatch, so you can receive notifications on your wrist from a connected device. For the most part, you really can't ask for much more from a watch that really never needs to be charged, and offers so much when it comes to health and fitness tracking features. Best of all, it's now down to one of its lowest prices ever.