Garmin makes a lot of great smartwatches and fitness trackers, but if you want the one that does it all and doesn't require a charger, then the Instinct 2 Solar is going to be your best bet. For a limited time, you can score the Instinct 2 Solar from Amazon for an absolute steal at just $255. This is $145 off its original retail price, and also the lowest price we've seen for this watch to date.

What's great about the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar?

The part that should pique your interest most, if you're someone that's fairly active, is that this watch can go pretty much forever, so long as you expose to some sun every day. While it does have a battery life of up to 28 days, its solar charging capabilities will allow you to keep it powered without ever having to plug it in.

You get a simple yet detailed monochrome transflective memory-in-pixel display, along with a fiber-reinforced polymer case that allows it to handle bumps and drops. You also get a variety of sensors that can track pretty much everything you need to, with heart rate and SpO2 data, along with metrics for sleep quality, stress levels, and physical activities.

Multi-band GNSS will be able to accurately track your location, whether you're in the mountains hiking, or in the city streets taking a light jog. The watch will also be able to provide more data about your surroundings, thanks to its built-in compass and barometric altimeter. And yes, the watch can even help you find your way back, just in case you happen to be lost.

Furthermore, you expand the watch's capabilities by downloading new apps from the Garmin Connect IQ Store. And Garmin Pay will make it easy for you to check out and pay, wherever compatible terminals are available. The Instinct 2 Solar is a smartwatch, so you can receive notifications to your wrist from a connected smartwatch.

Just be sure to grab it at this price while you can. It's a proper discount and a superb watch if you're someone that needs lots of battery life and excellent tracking features.