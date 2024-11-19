Key Takeaways Garmin plans to extend Strength Coach feature to Forerunner models, enhancing muscle-building capabilities.

Strength Coach provides tailored plans for muscle growth similar to Garmin's Running and Cycling Coach programs.

Garmin's beta program offers early access to upcoming features like this, but users may encounter bugs, of course.

In the world of smart wearables, few brands carry the authority that Gardin commands. The company is a proven champion at producing incredibly accurate smartwatches, but only a select few models had the much-desired Strength Coach feature: the Fenix 8, Enduro 3, and Fenix E. Smartwatches have always been good at tracking cardio workouts and losing weight, but only recently have developers set their sights on people trying to bulk up. That's about to change, thanks to a discovery made in the Garmin beta program.

Garmin will soon implement Strength Coaching for its lower-end models, including the Forerunner 965, Forerunner 955, Forerunner 265, Forerunner 255, Vivoactive 5, Venu 3, and Venu 3s, according to a finding by the5krunner in the Garmin beta. Once the beta program completes, the feature will become available to everyone with one of these watches (as long as you stay on top of updates). This discovery follows on the heels of more news that Garmin wants to add a beginner-focused plan to the Strength Coach feature, so it follows that the company would try to get it in (on?) as many hands as possible.

Source: Garmin

The Strength Coach feature is similar to the existing Running Coach and Cycling Coach programs in that it provides a detailed guide to grow stronger and build muscle, but the plans can be tailored to your body, goals, and current progress. If you're interested in trying this feature out, you can sign up for the Garmin beta program through your Garmin account. It's a great way to check out coming features, but be aware that you may run into more crashes and bugs than usual. A beta period typically doesn't last too long unless a lot of corrections and fixes need to be made.

Will Strength Coaching come to other Garmins?

Garmin hasn't made any statement on whether this feature is coming to other phones in its lineup. For now, it looks like just the Forerunner series and a few others. On the other hand, if Garmin is launching a new paid program, it makes sense that the company would try and get its wearables to every person it can. Seeing advanced features coming to more budget-friendly models would benefit everyone.