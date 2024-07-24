Summary Garmin finally released update 20.15 for Forerunner 965 beta users, with new features and bug fixes.

New features include Garmin Share and Device Backup and Restore for seamless settings backups.

The update also includes swimming workout improvements, race time predictions, and Garmin Run Coach integration.

Garmin's Forerunner watch series is mainly known for its robust and high-performance GPS capabilities, and its top-of-the-line Garmin 965 model is widely considered the best option for serious runners and athletes.

The wearable has a long-lasting battery life, paired with lots of on-device storage for apps, maps, and music. However, a lack of support since May has left users scratching their heads. Users of Garmin's beta software for the Forerunner 965 had been stuck on beta 19.13 since May, while stable build users had also been stuck on software version 19.18 for about two months.

Today, however, Garmin has finally released an update for 965 users, bringing a range of new features and bug fixes to its beta program, with a stable release expected in the near future.

The new public beta 20.15 is beginning to roll out in phases, and you can check if you have access to it by heading to Settings → System → Software update → Check for Updates.

In total, the update offers eight bug fixes, along with two new features, three improvements, and one new integration.

Here are the highlights

The update brings a new Garmin Share feature to the smartwatch, which, according to the changelog, should allow users to share their workouts, courses and waypoints between compatible devices. It is currently unclear if the feature is exclusive to the 965 or if it will expand to other Garmin wearables too.

Garmin also added a new Device Backup and Restore feature, and while it didn't expand on it, it is likely that the feature would allow users to seamlessly create a backup of their 965's settings that can be restored at a later date.

Elsewhere, the update also includes improvements to swimming workouts, better race time predictions, and the integration of the Garmin Run Coach feature into the Garmin Connect app. You can find a changelog for the update below:

Adds Garmin Share, share your workouts, courses, and waypoints between compatible Garmin devices.

Added Device Settings Backup and Restore.

Improvements to support pool swim workouts with pace alerts and critical swim speed.

Improvements to the pool swim rest screen and alert tones.

Improvements to race time predictions based on fitness level and recent efforts.

Integrates the Garmin Run Coach feature into Garmin Connect app.

Fixed lock screen vibration during sleep mode.

Fixed map data field text truncation.

Fixed edge case weather data display errors.

Fixed calendar display issues.

Fixed pool size selection in Garmin Connect real time settings.

Fixed alert suppression during breathwork activity.

Fixed various language translation errors.

Fixed various bugs and UI improvements.