Garmin Forerunner 965 $500 $600 Save $100 If you are serious about running and need your smartwatch to keep up with your training, then look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 965. This smartwatch is well-designed, built to last, and has a ton of features to help you get the most out of your training. Right now, you can score this watch for $100 less as it falls to its best price. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

This is the watch you want to get if you're looking for one that can track all your physical activities and last weeks without a charge. The Garmin Forerunner 965 delivers on all fronts, with a sleek design and excellent features.

And while it's typically priced at $600, it can now be had for much less with a $100 discount that drops it down to one of its lowest prices yet. For a limited time, you can grab the Forerunner 965 from Amazon for just $500 in this early Black Friday deal.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 965?

The Garmin's Forerunner 965 is built to take on anything that you can throw at it. Not only does it look good, but it's also built sturdy and is lightweight thanks to its premium titanium bezel. You also get a large and beautiful AMOLED display that comes in at 1.4 inches, which can be controller using your finger or the physical buttons on the watch.

And as you might expect, the Forerunner 965 delivers when it comes to battery life, offering up to 23 days of use on a single charge. This time is quite impressive, to say the least, and it is far longer than any of the watches from brands like Apple or Samsung. Of course, you also get a variety of sensors as well, with the ability to track your health and wellness, along with your stress and sleep metrics as well.

The Forerunner 965 has the ability to track a variety of physical activities but is primarily built with runners in mind. In addition to activity tracking, you'll also get a good read on your vitals thanks to heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The watch also features multi-band GNSS with SatIQ tech that will allow you to track your runs, no matter whether you're in the mountains or in the city streets.

And if you like working out with music, the watch can also hold some of your favorite songs from services like Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music. Since this is a smartwatch, you can also receive notifications from your connected smartphone, and also make payments at supported terminals using Garmin Pay. This watch really is the complete package and is an absolute bargain with its recent $100 discount. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.