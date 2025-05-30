Forerunner 965 $500 $600 Save $100 The Forerunner 965's exceptionally bright screen and ample storage for apps, maps, and music, make this watch a great choice for runners who want to upgrade.

If you're someone that's looking to make some changes this year with regard to their health and fitness goals, grabbing a feature-packed smartwatch could make a huge difference when it comes to the results. While the smartwatch won't put in the work for you, it can at least provide you with the data and tools necessary that can make it easier to achieve your goals.

Related Best smartwatches for running in 2025 Runners have specific needs, meaning not all smartwatches are created equally

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is one of our favorite smartwatches, aimed at runners and fitness enthusiasts. Not only do you get something light, sleek, and easy to use, but it also packs a ton of great features and is now down to its lowest price to date thanks to a $100 discount from Amazon.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 965?

When it comes to the hardware, you're getting a beautiful and vibrant 1.4-inch AMOLED screen and titanium bezel that's durable and lightweight. You can use the touchscreen to navigate menus, or choose to utilize the hardware buttons. The buttons can be handy if you're in an environment, like in the water or rain, where the touchscreen just might not work all that well.

In addition, you get fantastic software that will help you monitor your health and wellness, while also giving you tips on how to improve your training, making it easier to reach your desired goals. There are built-in apps that can help you work out, and there's even a Garmin Coach that can keep you on track when it comes to pushing your limits for running events.

You'll also get excellent mapping accuracy as well, giving you information about your location, whether you're in the city or the mountains. And you can even download music to the watch just in case you want to keep your phone at home. Since it's a smartwatch, you can also get text and notifications to the wrist from a connected device as well.

Most importantly, you're getting fantastic battery life with this model, lasting up to 23 days on a single charge. It also doesn't hurt that this watch looks pretty good as well, and can now be had for a really good price that's $100 less than its MSRP.