Garmin Forerunner 965 $500 $600 Save $100 If you are serious about running and need your smartwatch to keep up with your training, then look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 965. This smartwatch is well-designed, built to last, and has a ton of features to help you get the most out of your training. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a new training partner, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is going to be it. This is one of the top Garmin smartwatches that we recommend if you're serious about running. Not only does it offer the usual health and fitness metrics that you'd find on a smartwatch, but it can also help you get a leg up on the competition with personalized workout suggestions that can help you compete at a higher level.

The best part is that it's now on sale, coming in at $100 less, falling to $500. Now the price isn't cheap by any means, but this is the lowest price we've seen for this model yet. So if you've been thinking about buying a new smartwatch, or have been eyeing this one for some time, now's going to be a great time to pick one up.

What's great about the Garmin Forerummer 965?

Let's be clear, this smartwatch packs a ton of features that really sets the bar high. When it comes to looks, you're getting something that's relatively subdued, but the case is quite durable and lightweight, making it easy to where no matter the environment. As far as the display, the Forerunner 965 features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display that looks bright and vibrant.

Perhaps the best part is that this Garmin watch provides a ton of battery life, coming in at up to 23 days. Most importantly, you get a ton of health and fitness tracking sensors that will allow you to get a full readout of your body and how it recovers on a daily basis. There's heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, along with stress and sleep quality tracking as well.

But what really sets this watch apart is that it provides you with a digital coach that can help you achieve your goals by suggesting workouts that will improve your running. Rather than taking a guess, you'll know when your body has recovered, and when is the optimal time to train, which should achieve better results.

In addition, you get excellent tracking with multi-band GNSS with SatIQ tech, which can provide confidence, mapping your runs, no matter what the environment is. And since this is a smartwatch, you can stay connected with notifications to the wrist from any connected device. And just in case you forget your wallet, Garmin's got you covered with Tap to Pay support.

As you can tell, this watch doesn't mess around, and is the perfect training part to have if you're someone that takes their workouts seriously. And at $100, you can't really go wrong, because the Garmin Forerunner 965, is totally worth it even at its full price. Just be sure to grab it quickly because this price won't last long.