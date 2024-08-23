Take $100 off for a limited time Garmin Forerunner 965 $500 $600 Save $100 If you are serious about running and need your smartwatch to keep up with your training, then look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 965. This smartwatch is well-designed, built to last, and has a ton of features to help you get the most out of your training. $500 at Amazon $500 at Garmin

If you've been looking for a smartwatch that's focused on accurately capturing your health and fitness metrics and can do so for three weeks without needing a charge — then the Garmin Forerunner 965 is going to be it. This is one of the brand's latest smartwatches and is one of our favorites thanks to its robust set of features and awesome AMOLED display.

While it typically costs $600, it's now being discounted by $100, dropping it down to its lowest price to date at just $499.99. For the price, you won't find a better combination of features, and the battery life is a fantastic perk to have, especially if you're not able to conveniently charge. You can now score this discount from Amazon and Garmin if you're quick. Just get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 965?

Where do we start is the real question when talking about Garmin's Forerunner 965? The watch looks sleek and offers modern touches like its beautiful and bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display and delivers excellent durability and feel thanks to its Titanium bezel that weights just 53 grams.

While you get a touchscreen display that makes it easy to navigate, the watch also comes with physical buttons as well, just in case you're in an environment that doesn't make much sense to navigate menus using the screen. Of course, we have to talk about battery life, because this watch can go up to 23 days on a single charge, which is impressive.

Now impressive hardware aside, the Garmin really shines with its software, with thoughtful features scattered throughout. The watch has a Training Readiness score that will analyze all that you've done, and suggest whether it's a good day to go all out with your training. And while the watch is marketed for runners, it does offer a variety of training elements to keep you in shape.

As you can imagine, since this is a fitness-focused smartwatch, it can track your vitals like heart rate, SpO2, stress, and more. And its multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology ensures that you're never off course, no matter where you're running or hiking. And if you like jamming out to some music during your work-outs, the Forerunner 965 supports downloads from Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this watch. It offers everything that you need and more. It looks good and is made to last. And best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet at $499.99. Of course, this isn't going to be for everyone, and if you want to take a look at other options, these are some of the best smartwatches to come out in 2024.