Garmin Forerunner 955 $348 $500 Save $152 The Forerunner 955 is Garmin's top-of-the-range sports watch. What it lacks in smartwatch flexibility, it makes up for with fitness features that athletes will love. $348 at Amazon

Garmin's Forerunner series smartwatches are some of the best you can buy if you're someone that's even mildly interested in tracking their runs. While some of the latest top-end wearables from the brand can be pretty pricey, you can always save a little if you're willing to look at some of Garmin's past models.

Related Best Garmin smartwatches in 2025 There's a Garmin smartwatch for everyone

The best part is that you won't be missing all that much by going with a past model like the Garmin Forerunner 955, as the brand has done a great job of updating the product and bringing new features. With that said, you can now score the Garmin Forerunner 955 for a stellar price of just $350. Not only is this the best discount we've seen, at $150 off, but this is also the lowest price to date.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 955?

As mentioned before, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is built with runners in mind. Not only does it have a lightweight and slim design, but it also features a 1.3-inch MIP display that looks great under direct sunlight, and contributes to the watch's excellent battery life, which can last up to 15 days on a single charge.

The watch also packs a variety of sensors that can track your heart rate, stress levels, and sleep quality. Of course, the watch can also track your physical activities as well, offering a variety of metrics about how you move and even offers ways for you to improve thanks to Garmin's Coach training plans.

There's even a morning report that will give a quick round down of your previous day and how you can get the most out of your current one. You can even track your location thanks to multi-band GNSS and SatIQ technology. So, whether you're running in the city streets, or jogging in the mountains, you'll get accurate location tracking no matter where you go.

You really can't go wrong here if you're looking for a simple solution that can track your days and nights. The Forerunner 955 is highly-rated, and at this price, it's an absolute no-brainer. So grab this deal from Amazon while you can. We don't think you'll be disappointed.