For some, running is all about staying fit, while for others, it's a favorite hobby. Whether you're aiming to improve your performance or just enjoy the run, a good running smartwatch can make a big difference. It helps you track your workouts and stay on top of your health. Fortunately, one of these smartwatches is now on sale at a huge discount.

The Garmin Forerunner 945, which typically retails for $500, is now just $240 on Woot—an impressive $260 off, the lowest price we've seen yet. Even though newer models like the Forerunner 955 and 965 are out, the 945 still stands strong with its solid features, making it a great pick for athletes at this price.

Why the Garmin Forerunner 945 is great

Loaded with health-tracking features, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is a top pick for runners looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch. It tracks pace and heart rate with precision, and the built-in Coach offers personalized training plans. The smartwatch also gives insights into how your workouts affect endurance, speed, and power. Designed for outdoor fans and triathletes, it’s got a special screen that stays super clear in bright sunlight, so you don’t have to deal with glare while checking your stats.

The Forerunner 945 might be known for running, but it’s built for way more than that. With tracking for over 30 activities, like yoga and biking, it’s got you covered no matter how you like to move. It’s no wonder its siblings are among the best smartwatches for running on the market. Plus, it goes beyond just tracking your workouts by suggesting new exercises to keep things fresh. And to keep the vibes going, it can store up to 1,000 songs, so your favorite workout tunes are always with you.

It also comes packed with handy lifestyle features, like Garmin Pay for quick contactless payments, smart notifications, and access to the Connect IQ store for downloading apps and watch faces. While it can't handle phone calls, it makes up for that with killer battery life—lasting up to two weeks in smartwatch mode on just one charge.