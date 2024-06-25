Garmin Forerunner 945 $290 $500 Save $210 A fantastic smartwatch that's packed with fitness and health tracking features. And while its retail price came in at $500, it can now be had for much less, with a monster discount that knocks 42% off, dropping the price to $290 for a limited time. $290 at Amazon

You really can't beat a Garmin smartwatch when it comes to health and fitness tracking. The brand has been around for some time and released its first wearable nearly two decades ago. Since then, it has honed its products to offer some of the best durability, battery life, and health and fitness tracking features that you'll find on any wearable.

What's great is that the brand also offers a wide range of options to fit nearly every budget. Of course, if you want something high-end from Garmin, but don't want to spend a lot of money, then this Forerunner 945 is going to be right up your alley. You're getting lightweight, yet durable materials, a variety of sensors for tracking all your metrics, and a steep 42% discount that knocks $210 off the price for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 945?

This is the watch you want if you're looking to track all your fitness data easily. As mentioned before, the watch is lightweight and durable, offering a large 1.2-inch MIP display that looks great and is extremely efficient when it comes to battery usage. On a single charge, you should expect up to two weeks of use, which is fantastic if you're thinking about taking a long hike or are going to be away from civilization for an extended period.

As you might expect, the watch is equipped with a heart rate sensor and multi-GNSS, giving you accurate tracking no matter where you're training. Furthermore, you're going to get daily updates, with suggested workouts that could really take your training to a new level. And with built-in maps, you'll never get lost as you hit the trails, biking paths or even just the busy city streets.

Not only can the watch track your physical activities, but it can also track your sleep as well, ensuring that you're getting an optimal night's rest to have you feeling your very best the next day. And since this is a smartwatch, you're still going to be able to stay connected, with alerts that come to the watch from a connected smartphone.

This is one of Garmin's highly-rated watches that can really handle all you throw at it. And right now, it's being discounted to its lowest price, so get it while you can. And if this watch is a bit much, you can always check out some fitness trackers, which should be a little more affordable.