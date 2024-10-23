Garmin Forerunner 55 $168 $200 Save $32 Garmin's Forerunner 55 is a budget-friendly running smartwatch filled with all the necessities, like GPS tracking, cadence alerts, and more. Best of all, a small discount drops it down to just $168 for a limited time. $168 at Amazon

There are a lot of great smartwatches out there on the market. But if you're looking for one that's going to be able to track all your metrics while also providing excellent battery life at a price that's really affordable, then the Garmin Forerunner 55 is the best option to go with.

The Forerunner 55 might be a budget-friendly Garmin smartwatch, but that doesn't mean it skimps on the features. The watch is now available at an irresistible price, coming in at just $168 from Amazon. While this isn't the steepest discount that we've seen, it does make it an alluring option, especially if you're not looking to go with a Wear OS watch or something from Apple.

What's great about the Forerunner 55?

Sometimes it can be hard to trust a device that doesn't cost a lot of money. But Garmin isn't one to take its reputation lightly, which means you can trust the Forerunner 55 smartwatch for all your fitness needs. When it comes to the specifications, you're going to get a 1.04-inch MIP display which delivers excellent readability in bright conditions without draining a lot of battery life.

The watch is also quite durable and also delivers excellent protection against the elements, while also making navigation of menus easy with its five physical buttons. As you can imagine, the watch is also packed with a number of sensors in order to track heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. There's even built in GPS to track your runs, whether you're in the forest or just strolling around the neighborhood.

Of course, the real strength of the watch is going to be its software, with daily work-out suggestions and Garmin Coach that can help optimize your returns. And since this is a smartwatch, you'll also get notifications on your wrist from a connected device so you can stay in touch. You can even expand the watch's capabilities by downloading more apps and watch faces from Garmin's Connect IQ Store.

Overall, this is a watch that really focuses on fitness and health tracking. It also provides excellent battery life and is simple to use. If you've been looking for an affordable smarwatch that won't break the bank, grab the Garmin Forerunner 55 for $168 while you still can.