Garmin Forerunner 55 $150 $200 Save $50 Garmin's Forerunner 55 is a budget-friendly running smartwatch filled with all the necessities, like GPS tracking, cadence alerts, and more. $150 at Amazon

Just because this Garmin smartwatch is budget-friendly doesn't mean that it's lacking a ton of features. For most people with health and fitness goals, the Forerunner 55 is going to be a fantastic smartwatch that has everything that you need. The best part is that you can now get it for an excellent price, thanks to a generous discount from Amazon, that drops it down to its lowest price at just $150.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatch?

There are plenty of great smartwatches out there, but we think Garmin offers a line that does a great job of focusing on health and fitness tracking. The Forerunner 55 is one of the more affordable models in the brand's lineup but still manages to deliver an experience that's relatively complete.

Despite its small size, the watch still feels quite durable, featuring a 1.04-inch MIP display that really excels in bright conditions. With that said, the watch can also be seen in less than ideal situations as well, and there are also physical buttons that can be used for navigating menus.

The Forerunner 55 has a wealth of sensors that can accurately track your health and fitness metrics, along with stress levels and sleep quality. You also get built-in GPS to monitor your route and pace, along with a Garmin Coach that can help you reach your fitness goals with suggested workouts.

And since this is a smartwatch, you'll be able to receive notifications from your connected device, and download apps and watch faces using the Connect IQ Store. With all that said, the Forerunner 55 also provides great battery life, with the ability to last up to two weeks on a single charge.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here. While there are pricier watches out there, this is a great budget alternative that really delivers when it comes to the experience. So, grab the Forerunner 55 for just $150 while you can from Amazon. Or if you want to check out something similar that costs less, these fitness trackers might be worth taking a look at.