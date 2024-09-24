Garmin Forerunner 265S $350 $450 Save $100 The Garmin Forerunner 265S is a spin-off of perhaps the company's most popular model, the 265. It has a smaller display and longer battery life, and right now you can pick one up at a significant discount. $350 at Amazon

For serious runners and athletes, Garmin smartwatches are unequivocally the go-to brand for wearables. That's because the company's extensive history in the space, combined with impressive tech that allows for more accurate fitness tracking and longer battery life than most mainstream offerings, allows for products like the Garmin Forerunner 265S. This running smartwatch features a bright AMOLED display, over 30 built-in activity profiles, and up to 15 days of battery life. It's normally on the pricier side at $450, but today you can pick one up at a $100 discount.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 265S

Source: Garmin

The Garmin Forerunner 265S is really aimed at the runner/athlete. It doesn't matter if you are just getting started or a seasoned veteran, a hobbyist or professional, this watch was made for you. It has 30+ built-in activity profiles for specialized fitness tracking that include running, cycling, open-water swimming, and triathlon, and it offers personalized race strategies and training readiness scores based on your sleep quality, recovery, and training load. This is all, of course, overkill for those not training on a regular basis, but there is a smartwatch side for users who simply prefer a wearable with a more sporty aesthetic.

In GPS mode, the battery lasts about 24 hours, but in smartwatch mode, you can get up to 15 days. That is awfully impressive considering that most mainstream watches have to charge every 1-3 days. That's also two days longer than its larger sibling, the popular Forerunner 265. Additionally, it has a smaller AMOLED than the 265, measuring in at just 1.1 inches. For those not familiar with Garmin smartwatches, you do have to make concessions on the software side versus our picks for the top smartwatches for Android. There is no built-in speaker or microphone, no LTE, and you don't get access to the Play Store or its vast ecosystem. That means you have to be willing to live with things like the Garmin Connect IQ Store and Garmin Pay for contactless payments.

You'll obviously have to decide if the benefits outweigh the caveats in a specialty watch like this, but given that this model is nearly identical to our current favorite Garmin, the 265, we have no problem recommending it to the right audience—especially with today's discount. At just $350, you are getting a lot of value for your money.