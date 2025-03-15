Garmin Forerunner 265 $400 $450 Save $50 Garmin's Forerunner 265 balances style and function with its increased storage, preloaded apps, AMOLED display, and easy-to-use touchscreen.

This is the best smartwatch for fitness that you're going to find on the market right now. The Garmin Forerunner 265 not only looks good but also delivers when it comes to performance and features. You get a nice bright AMOLED display and up to 13 days of battery life.

Best of all, you can now score this watch for less thanks to a small discount from Amazon that drops the price to $399. This is the steepest discount that we've seen on this watch, but if you're in the market, right now's going to be a good time to buy it.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 265?

This particular model comes in at 46mm and has a bright and vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display. The screen can be used to navigate the menus, along with the physical buttons that are located on the sides of the watch. It also features a lightweight yet durable design that makes it perfect for taking outdoors.

The Forerunner series is a smartwatch that's built for runners. It can use a variety of sensors to track your health and wellness metrics, while also providing advice that will allow you to perform your best or even improve what you're currently doing. There's even a Garmin Coach feature that can create training plans for runners.

Of course, if you're into other physical activities, Garmin's got you covered here, with over 30 built-in activities that it can track. And just in case you want to roam a bit off the path, this watch also has Garmin SatIQ satellite and GPS technologies in order to accurately track wherever you go. And since this is a smartwatch, you can stay connected with notifications to the wrist from a connected device.

You can also download music to the watch using Amazon Music, Spotify, and Deezer. And make payments at compatible terminals with Garmin Pay. This is one of the most complete watches that Garmin offers that isn't going to cost over $500. And at its discounted price, this makes even more sense for someone that wants to track their health and fitness metrics without breaking the bank.

If you're not completely sold on the Garmin, or just want to take a look at other options out there, you can always browse some of the best smartwatches that we currently recommend. You'll find brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and even Garmin on the list.