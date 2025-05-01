Garmin Forerunner 265 $350 $450 Save $100 Garmin's Forerunner 265 balances style and function with its increased storage, preloaded apps, AMOLED display, and easy-to-use touchscreen.

Samsung, Google and OnePlus all make great smartwatches. But if you're looking for one that's going to go the distance, and be the ultimate workout partner, Garmin is going to be the only choice. The brand has been in the wearable space for quite some time, refining its offerings to deliver some of the most potent products on the market.

Not only do you get a watch that's sleek and rugged, but you also get one that can track every metric necessary for you to take the next step in your fitness journey. The Forerunner 265 is our favorite Garmin smartwatch at the moment, and it's now $100 off for a limited time, bringing it down to its best price yet. So if you've been looking to buy, now's the time.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 265?

With the Garmin Forerunner 265, you're getting a 46mm watch that features a beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED display. It's a touchscreen, which means navigating menus is easy, but Garmin does offer physical buttons to navigate menus as well. When it comes to the build quality, the watch utilizes a fiber-reinforced polymer for the case, which keeps it fairly solid and lightweight.

The watch keeps you on track by providing a morning report with all your stats, and can even let you know when it's the ideal time to train. There's also a training app that can help you with your runs, and built-in workouts as well. Furthermore, the Garmin Coach can create training plans to help you succeed in your next big race.

You also get a wealth of different sensors that can track heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. The watch also provides excellent location data thanks to Garmin's SatIQ satellite and GPS technologies, which means you can get directions for your run, or stay connected with your surroundings even when you're on a road less traveled.

And since this is a smartwatch, you can stay connected with your phone with alerts and notifications that come straight to the wrist. There's also the ability to download music to the watch as well, meaning you can go completely phone free on your runs or workouts but still enjoy your favorite tunes.

And Garmin Pay makes it so you can pay for things at compatible terminals, just in case you don't have your wallet on you. Perhaps the cherry on top is that this watch can last up to 13 days on a single charge, which means you don't have to worry about charging just by wearing it out a day or two. This is one of those watches that's really the complete package.

So, if you've been thinking about upgrading or if this is your first smartwatch, it's going to be an excellent choice. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale because this is the best price we've seen on the Forerunner 265, and we don't think that the discount will be around for long.