Garmin Forerunner 265 $350 $450 Save $100 Garmin’s top sports watch, the Forerunner 265, is now a steal on Amazon—22% off its regular $450 price! With its 42mm or 46mm OLED touchscreen and up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, this watch offers serious value. Grab it while you can. $350 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for cutting-edge fitness-tracking gear, there’s no shortage of options—from smartwatches to fitness rings. But have you checked out what Garmin has to offer? Known for their GPS know-how, Garmin’s smartwatches are top-notch when it comes to performance. Currently, Amazon has some amazing deals, making it the perfect time to grab a Garmin smartwatch without breaking the bank.

You can snag the Garmin Forerunner 265 for just $350 right now, down from its usual $450. This is the lowest price Amazon has ever offered for the Forerunner 265, and the deal covers both the 42mm and 46mm models.

Why the Garmin Forerunner 265 is great

The Forerunner 265 stands out as the top Garmin smartwatch, thanks to its OLED screen, accurate heart rate monitor, and advanced activity metrics. We’ve named it the top Garmin watch for its vibrant AMOLED display and advanced training features. It’s not just a looker—its touchscreen interface makes it a joy to use.

Related Best Garmin smartwatches in 2024 There's a Garmin smartwatch for everyone

The watch boasts a few more standout features, including wrist-based running power, triathlon profiles, and PacePro—a piece of tech that helps athletes strategize their races with GPS-based pace guidance tailored to their route. It also sports dual-band GPS for pinpoint accuracy no matter where you are. On top of that, it tracks HRV status, morning reports, VO2 Max, stress levels, and women’s health metrics.

This smartwatch also uses advanced metrics like heart rate variability, recent exercise history, and performance data to evaluate your training effectiveness. It offers insights into your training readiness, helping you decide if you should push harder in your next workout. Plus, it features Garmin's Coach, which creates personalized training plans that adjust to your needs.

It also comes with handy extras like music storage, breadcrumb navigation, and detailed training analysis. While it might lack the color maps and premium metal designs of Garmin’s higher-end models, it makes up for it with stellar battery life. You get up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and 24 hours with GPS on a single charge.