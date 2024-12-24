Your changes have been saved Garmin Forerunner 255S $240 $350 Save $110 If you're looking for a rugged and reliable smartwatch that can reliably track your health and fitness metrics, this Garmin is going to be the one. $240 at Amazon

There are lots of great smartwatches that are available at the moment, but if you're looking for one that's focused on fitness, then going with a Garmin is going to be a good option. Not only is Garmin known for producing some of the best fitness-focused smartwatches, but its wearables are also known to be some of the most rugged available, along with providing excellent battery life.

The Garmin Forerunner 255S is a prime example, offering fantastic health and fitness tracking features, while also providing up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. Perhaps the best part about this watch right now is that it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 31% or around $110 off its original retail price.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 255S?

The Garmin Forerunner 255S is quite compact, coming in at just 41mm, which is great for someone that doesn't want something extremely bulky on their wrist. The smartwatch features a 1.1-inch MIP display that's quite efficient and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass. Furthermore, you also get a fiber-reinforced polymer bezel that's light and durable.

The important part about this watch is its ability to track your health and wellness throughout the day. Garmin will provide you with a morning report that will get you up to speed on how your body has performed during the night and the previous day. It can do this because the watch has a variety of sensors available that are able to track heart rate, sleep quality, and even stress levels.

Naturally, you'll have access to a variety of different tools to track physical activities, with the ability to get granular data about your workouts and runs. Even in the deepest forests or largest peaks, the Garmin smartwatch will be able to track your whereabouts using Multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology. Of course, since it is a smartwatch, you'll also get alerts and notifications on your watch from a connected smartphone.

It even provides a way to pay at checkout terminals thanks to Garmin Pay. The watch can even expand its features thanks to the Connect IQ Store, with apps and watch faces. Overall, this is a solid purchase that's going to be great for someone that really wants to get serious about their health and wellness. So grab this deal from Amazon and save big while you can.