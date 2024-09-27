Garmin Forerunner 255 $180 $350 Save $170 The Garmin Forerunner 255 is an absolute workhorse that isn't going to break the bank. Right now, you can score this watch for just $180, which is 49% off its original retail price. $180 at Woot

If you're looking for an affordable fitness wearable that doesn't skimp on the features, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is going to be it. Not only does this smartwatch pack a ton of great features, but it also offers fantastic battery life, with up to 14 days of use on a single charge. Best of all, while this watch has a retail price of $349.99, it can now be had for far less, with a special discount from Woot that knocks 49%.

The recent discount brings the Garmin Forerunner 255 down to its lowest price to date, which makes it an absolute no-brainer to pick up. So, if you've been searching for the perfect fitness wearable that won't break the bank but is still big on features, pick up the Garmin Forerunner 255 while you still can, because this deal is truly too good to pass up.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 255?

The Forerunner 255 provides the perfect balance when it comes to size, features, and comfort. This watch comes in at 46mm, with a 1.3-inch color screen that looks fantastic under sunlight thanks to its transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display. The watch is light, coming in at just 49 grams, and extremely durable thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer casing and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

When it comes to features, this watch pretty much has it all, with sensors that can track your heart rate, sleep, stress, and fitness activities. Since this watch is part of the Forerunner series, it does cater more towards running activities, but it can also track other physical activities as well. Of course, where the Forerunner 255 really excels is with its software, with Garmin providing a ton of tools to keep you on track with your fitness goals.

The watch will provide a morning report to give you an overview of your goals, rest and recovery. It can even provide a list of suggested workouts that will be right for you, and there's even a Garmin Coach that will provide personalized plans and workouts that are meant to get you to your goal. Naturally, you can track your runs accurately thanks to multi-band GNSS technology, giving you the freedom to really take your runs to the limit.

And since this is a smartwatch, you're also going to be able to keep in touch with alerts that will come straight to your wrist from your connected device. The Forerunner 255 also features Garmin Pay, providing a simple and easy way to tap to pay whenever a compatible terminal is available. There's even an app store that will allow you to expand the watch's looks and features.

As you can probably already tell, this is one of the most complete wearables that you're going to find on the market for this price. Garmin is known for its wearables that provide excellent activity tracking features and fantastic battery life. The Forerunner 255 is no exception, and is now priced at just $180, which makes it an absolute steal at 49% off. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can always check out some other fitness trackers and smartwatches that we recommend.