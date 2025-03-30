Garmin Forerunner 255 Music $247 $400 Save $153 The Forerunner 255 skips the AMOLED flash but sticks with a memory-in-pixel display that stays sharp in any lighting. Built for serious training, it packs dual-band GPS, deep performance tracking, and onboard music storage—all now at its lowest price ever, thanks to this Amazon Spring Sale discount. $247 at Amazon

Serious runners know a Garmin Forerunner is a must-have, but you don’t need the fanciest model to crush your goals. Sure, the latest models are tempting, but getting the best bang for your buck is the real win.

Right now, Amazon is offering a killer deal on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music (46mm, Whitestone), slashing 38% off the price, bringing it down to just $247. That’s the lowest it’s ever been, making this a no-brainer if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy.

Why the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is worth your money

While the Forerunner 265 might be the top dog in the lineup, its $450 price tag isn’t exactly budget-friendly. That’s where the Forerunner 255 Music comes in. Originally priced close to $400, it packs built-in music storage, impressive battery life, and a tough build, giving pricey mainstream smartwatches a real run for their money.

The biggest difference between the Forerunner 265 and its predecessor is the OLED display. But if you care more about battery life than flashy screens, the Forerunner 255’s memory-in-pixel display keeps you going longer without sacrificing key training features. Plus, the Music version lets you stash up to 500 tracks from your favorite streaming services, so you can ditch the phone and jam out wirelessly while you train.

The Forerunner 255 Music isn’t just a running watch, it’s a full-on performance coach on your wrist. It tracks ground contact force to fine-tune your training, gives real-time recovery insights so you know when to push or rest, and even connects you with Garmin Coach for personalized workout plans. Basically, it’s got everything you need to train smarter, not harder.

Even as a last-gen model, the Forerunner 255 still shines for athletes who value long battery life. Its memory-in-pixel display delivers up to 14 days on a single charge and stays easy to read in bright sunlight. With Garmin shifting to OLED screens, this might be one of your last chances to snag a running watch built for pure endurance.