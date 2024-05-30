Garmin Forerunner 255 Music $280 $400 Save $120 This is a fantastic watch that packs plenty of features for health and wellness tracking. Right now, it's $180 off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. $280 at Amazon

There are a lot of different smartwatches and fitness trackers available, but if you're looking for one of the most popular in the fitness space, then the Garmin Forerunner 255 is going to be it. Now, this watch isn't popular because it offers the latest tech out there or because it's super cheap. Instead, this watch is popular with the running crowd because it manages to hit the sweet spot when it comes to performance and price.

Better still is that the one that's on sale is the Music variant, which means you'll be able to download and save your tunes on the watch, allowing you to listen to your favorite music even if you're not connected to your smartphone. Even better than all of the above is that this watch is now on sale for a fantastic price, with a discount that knocks $180 off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music?

There's really a lot to love here with the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, with its full color display, slim design, and great battery life. The watch comes in two sizes, with this particular model that's on sale coming in at 46mm. The watch delivers when it comes to health and wellness tracking, with a variety of sensors that are meant to capture the movements you go through every day.

You get heart rate tracking, along with sleep and stress metrics, you'll also get a morning report that summarizes your overall vitals, while also providing workout recommendations. You'll also get a personal trainer in the watch that can get you ready for your next race with personalized training tips to optimize the time you have before race day.

With up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, you won't have to worry about charging. And better still is the ability to stay connected when paired with a smartphone. Just because you leave the phone at home doesn't mean you can't listen to your favorite songs on a run, with the watch featuring space for up to 500 tracks from services like Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer.

In addition, the watch is extremely durable, and can survive in the elements without worry. And when you're wearing it out and about, you'll also have perks like Garmin Pay, which will allow you to contact pay at compatible terminals. This is a fairly complete watch if you're someone that wants one geared towards health and wellness.

And as stated before, you can get a nice discount on the watch for a limited time. So be quick, because this is the best price we've seen on this watch ever. And if you're not really looking for so much health and wellness tracking, then take a look at some other smartwatch options while you're at it.