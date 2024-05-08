Garmin Forerunner 255 $250 $350 Save $100 The Forerunner 255 is one of Garmin's most popular fitness watches, and for good reason. This watch features everything you could ever want from a fitness wearable, like built-in GPS for outdoor workouts, and fantastic battery life, which can allow it to last up to 14 days on a single charge. This watch can now be had for a steal, with this $100 discount that drops it to its lowest price. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

If you're looking to really take your workouts to another level in 2024, there's no better option than a Garmin. The brand has been around for quite some time and makes some of the best smartwatches you can buy. While there are a lot of things to love about a Garmin, perhaps its most standout quality is going to be the amount of data you can get from your workouts and the long battery life.

With that said, we've managed to find this awesome deal on the Garmin Forerunner 255. This smartwatch is one of the brand's most popular, offering a large set of features, but comes with a smaller price tag than the brand's more pricer options. The Garmin Forerunner 255 is now being offered at a discount that knocks $100 off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet, coming in at just $250. So, if you've had your eye on a fitness tool that can do it all, this is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 255?

The Garmin Forerunner 255 features a 1.3-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display which allows it to last as long as it does. As mentioned before, you're going to get excellent battery life with this unit, coming in at a maximum of 14 days. In addition to its durable case which is made from a fiber-reinforced polymer, the screen is also protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3.

While the display doesn't offer any touch controls, you will have physical buttons on the case that make navigation a breeze. In addition to the hardware, Garmin also has a robust software package, offering plenty of activity tracking features. The watch also makes use of multi-band GNSS, in order to track your workouts no matter where you are.

The device also offers secure tracking too, allowing friends and family members to access live monitoring services that will give them peace of mind about knowing where you are when you're out adventuring. Of course, since this is a smartwatch, you're going to be able to stay connected with your phone, with real-time notifications that will keep you in the know about new messages or incoming alerts.

There's also the added convenience of being able to make payments using the Garmin Forerunner 255 with Garmin Pay. Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is a solid package with a wide range of features, making it a great everyday watch and fitness tool. And now, with this $100 discount that drops it to $250, it's an even better deal, so get it while you can, because this promotion won't last long.