Both models track sleep, blood oxygen saturation, and offer Garmin Pay for contactless payments.

Expect race training help and insights into your workouts with features like Garmin Connect subscription for professional assistance.

The smartwatch market has greatly expanded since the arrival of pioneer models like the Apple Watch. Depending on your needs, you can likely find a wearable to suit your specific situation. Whether you want one to keep track of your sleeping patterns or stay on top of your workouts, the perfect wearable for you is out there somewhere, waiting for you to find it. Garmin is one company that has released a line of AMOLED smartwatches to meet a wide array of needs. While the Forerunner 265 and 965 disappointed some customers with its poor readability in sunlight, Garmin isn’t giving up on the series just yet.

Garmin has announced its new Forerunner 165 wearable, which comes in two variations — the Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 165 Music. Both models have an AMOLED display with touchscreen functionality, but the Forerunner 165 Music is explicitly designed for music storage. While the specific amount of storage is not listed, both variants have the same 4GB of memory. The key difference is that you’ll be able to do more than just control music playing on your phone with the Forerunner 165 Music — this watch is specifically created to give you the option to control the audio on the actual wearable.

Beyond the music, however, both smartwatches are fairly similar in their design and features. You’ll have the option to monitor your sleep and keep track of different stages, and you can monitor your blood oxygen saturation while both sleeping and awake. You can also use your Forerunner 165 to make contactless payments (with Garmin Pay). Its 1.2-inch AMOLED display is as vibrant as it is durable, meaning that Garmin is likely hoping to make up for the mistakes it made with its predecessor.

Finally, the company is in the market of making fitness-tracking wearables, in particular — this means that you can expect features, such as race training help, as well as insight into how your workouts are impacting your overall health. If you subscribe to Garmin Connect’s courses, you can also receive professional assistance for your type of training. Whether you’re gearing up for a 5K or you just want more assistance with sleep tracking, the Forerunner 165 could have what you need. The Forerunner 165 standard edition starts at $250, while you can get your hands on the Forerunner 165 Music for $300.