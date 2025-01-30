Summary Garmin has resolved a bug that soft bricked many of its wearables.

Affected users must connect their devices to Garmin Express on a PC and then follow the instructions.

Some devices may require a factory reset to work, potentially leading to data loss.

Earlier this week, an unexpected bug bricked many Garmin watches, leading to many of the company's wearables being stuck on the startup screen or showing a blue triangle of death while loading a GPS activity. Garmin quickly acknowledged the issue and provided a possible solution, though it did not work for many. Now, the company says it has resolved the bug for good and provided a solution for all affected users.

When Garmin first acknowledged the bug, it advised affected users to force restart their wearables as a potential fix. However, this solution proved ineffective for most, leaving them with no choice but to wait for a more effective remedy from the company.

Garmin says it has "resolved the underlying issue causing some devices to be stuck on the start up screen or a blue triangle." If your wearable is still unresponsive, there's now a more reliable fix.

To proceed, you’ll need access to a Windows or Mac PC. Connect the watch to your computer and use the Garmin Express app to bring it back to life. The instructions vary depending on your device, so head to the company's support page for more precise instructions.

TechRadar reports that this solution seems to be working for most people. However, some devices may require a factory reset to restore functionality. Depending on when your wearable last synced with Garmin's servers, this could result in data loss.

Garmin is also displaying a warning in its Garmin Connect app to inform users that it has resolved the issue that caused some devices to be stuck on the start up screen or a blue triangle. It urges them to visit its support page for more instructions on how to resolve the problem.

If your device still does not work after following Garmin's newest troubleshooting steps, reach out to customer support. The company has provided replacement units in some cases, though eligibility may vary.

This is the second major software issue to affect Garmin watches in the last few months. In late November, Garmin users reported watch face crashes due to a firmware update, leading to their wearable restarting multiple times per day.