Your changes have been saved Garmin Fenix 7X Solar $530 $800 Save $270 A fantastic smartwatch designed to be taken to its limit. You get excellent health and fitness tracking, and the watch can last over a month with a single charge thanks to its solar charging capability. Right now, you can grab this watch at its lowest price with a discount that takes $270 off. $530 at Amazon

It's a great time to pick up a smartwatch with so many fantastic options. Most folks will gravitate towards an Apple Watch or something running Wear OS, but if you're into tracking your health and fitness metrics, going with a Garmin might be a solid alternative. Not only do you get excellent build quality, but the battery life on most of their watches is way ahead of the competition.

With that said, this Garmin Fenix 7X Solar provides everything you could want from a smartwatch, while lasting up to 37 days on a single charge thanks to its solar recharging capability. Furthermore, it's now on sale, with a discount that knocks $270 off its original retail price of $800, bringing it down to $530. Now, this isn't exactly cheap, but it is the best price we've seen on this watch while it's been out.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar?

When it comes to the hardware, the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar features a 1.4-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display which is crisp and legible in all scenarios. The case of the watch is quite durable thanks to its reinforced polymer construction with a steel backplate. Naturally, the watch features a wide variety of sensors that allow it to track your heart rate, physical activities and location.

In addition, you also get stress and sleep tracking to give you a better overall look at how your body is performing. What makes Garmin special is that it also offers a fitness coach built into the watch, providing insight on how you can improve when it comes to your fitness journey. And if you ever want to go hiking, you can feel confident knowing that the built-in maps will navigate you to and from your final destination.

And since this is a smartwatch, you're going to be able to get notifications from your connected smartphone, while also making mobile payments at the checkout counter with Garmin Pay. You can also download your favorite songs to the watch and take your music with you while you're on the go. Garmin's Connect IQ Store will also allow you to download new apps and watch faces to keep things fresh.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar at this price. You get a lot of watch for a great price, and the battery life is really unmatched at a maximum of 37 days. So grab it from Amazon while it's still on sale. Or if you're still on the fence, you can check out some other great smartwatch recommendations.