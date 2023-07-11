Garmin Fenix 7S $600 $900 Save $300 The Garmin Fenix 7S has a durable sapphire cover glass, which helps protect its 1.2-inch touchscreen display from dings and scratches. And thanks to solar charging, this smartwatch can use the sun's power to extend its runtime. You also get built-in GPS support for accurate positioning and tracking. $600 at Amazon

Samsung and Google make the best Android smartwatches, but despite their health-tracking capabilities, they are not your best option if you are heavily into fitness and want to track all your key performance metrics accurately. Athletes and adventures prefer offerings from Garmin, as the company has made a name for itself with its expert-level fitness tracking. The problem is that Garmin's top smartwatches are expensive, making them out of reach for many. For Prime Day, Amazon has heavily discounted the Garmin Fenix 7S to $600, a massive $300 off its MSRP. You won't want to miss this fantastic deal on a smartwatch that will help you push yourself to your limits when training.

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar

The best fitness smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, are meant for people with big wrists. They are big and bulky and look out of place on small wrists. The Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar is an exception to this, as the rugged fitness watch packs all the bells and whistles in a petite body.

Even more impressive is that despite the 42mm casing size, the Fenix 7S can deliver up to 14 days of use on a single charge. And this is with GPS enabled and in use for a few hours every week. This is thanks to solar charging, allowing the watch to top up its battery even when you are using it. This makes the Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar ideal for trekkers and adventurers who spend weeks in the wilderness. You can use the smartwatch without worrying about it running out of juice.

Garmin's health-tracking capabilities are the best of the lot, and you won't have any complaints about them. The recovery and training tools are other highlights of the wearable, as they make your training session even better.

Not all is perfect, though. The Garmin Fenix 7S is a fitness watch first and a smartwatch later. You can download maps for offline use, and there's Garmin Pay for wrist-based payments. However, voice assistant and Google Pay support are missing. Third-party app support is also lacking: you will not find many options in Garmin's Connect IQ store.

If you want a smartwatch with fitness tracking as your top priority, the Garmin Fenix 7S should be your first choice. And with Amazon knocking $300 off the watch's steep $900 price tag for Prime Day, there's no better time to buy it than now.