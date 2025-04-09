Summary The latest Garmin update adds sleep-tracking improvements.

The ECG feature has been reintroduced in beta software for select watches.

A critical bug causing boot loop issues remains unpatched in this version.

Garmin is one of the leading wearables and smartwatch brands in the market today, and even if you have one of the older models, you're likely still receiving updates. The Fenix 7 is a little over three years old, and still receiving updates alongside other Garmin watches. One of the updates was released last week, and now Garmin has followed up with another update for several watches packing sleep-tracking improvements. However, it still doesn't address one of the biggest problems with the current software.

The company just put out a new beta software update bearing version number 21.06 for the Fenix 7 series, Epix series, Enduro 2, Quatix 7, and MARQ Gen 2. The official changelog for this version reintroduces the heart rate or ECG tracking feature in the beta (via NotebookCheck). Garmin cautions this will happen in beta software toward the end of quarterly beta cycles, but ECG will remain available on Live software updates.

This update specifically packs UI fixes and improves the breathing variation tracker page for the watch, since the previous version last week (v21.05). Breathing variation is a subset of the sleep analysis section on Garmin wearables, but the company has not specified what is changing in this section.

Rolling out now, but a critical bug remains unpatched

Fix needed urgently