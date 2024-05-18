If you're looking for one of the best fitness trackers on the market in 2024, you can't go wrong with a Garmin. The brand has been around for a long time and has evolved its product catalog, offering impressive wearables that really can do it all. So, if price is no option, then the Epix line from the brand is going to be right up your alley, offering excellent durability, fantastic style, and loads of tracking data.

Of course, just because you want the best doesn't mean you need to always spend the most — which is why we've found this great deal on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition, which now comes in at its lowest price to date. For a limited time, you can score this watch for $200 off, which makes it an absolute steal. And since this is available on Amazon, you'll be getting fast shipping, along with easy returns.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Gen 2 ?

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition comes in at 51mm, which is the larger size you can buy of this watch. With its size, comes an fantastic and beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors, even under the most challenging conditions. When it comes to durability, the case is made from stainless steel, while the bulk of the rear is made from fiber-reinforced polymer with a stainless steel plate.

In addition to the above, you also get protection from Sapphire crystal on the touchscreen display, making this watch ready for anything you throw at it. Garmin not only offers navigation using the touchscreen, but you can also use the physical buttons located on the sides of the watch as well. This is great if you're in challenging weather conditions or wearing gloves.

Of course, since this is a Garmin, you're going to be getting a mountain of health and fitness tracking sensors that will provide details about your heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. The watch also packs a variety of physical activities that it can track on the fly, and there's also support for multi-band GPS system that will be able to track your location even in the most remote regions.

Furthermore, the watch also provides maps for trails, layouts for golf courses, ski resorts, and turn by turn navigation in the city. You don't like to carry around cash or a wallet, no problem, as Garmin Pay will allow you to make purchases using the watch at supported terminals. And with support for offline music downloads, you'll always have tunes to listen to while you're out on the go.

Overall, this is one of the best Garmin watches you can buy, and for that reason commands a relatively high price. If you're someone that wants the best but doesn't want to pay the high price, then this deal is for you. Just get it while you can because at this price it won't last long. Of course, if you want something a little simpler and more affordable, you can always check out some great smartwatch options as well.