Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen) $713 $1100 Save $387 The Garmin Epix Pro is a fantastic smartwatch for active users. It offers exercise and advanced sleep tracking for all phases of activity. $713 at Amazon

There are plenty of great smartwatches to choose from. But if you're looking for one that is feature-packed, built tough, and offers excellent battery life, then Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is the way to go. This is one of the best premium Garmin smartwatches that you can buy right now. And while it's normally priced at $1,100, it can now be had for substantially less with this Amazon discount that drops it down to just $713 for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2?

You can't go wrong by going with one of Garmin's best smartwatches. This Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 features a sleek design that looks at home in any environment, and features a large 51mm case size and 1.4-inch AMOLED sapphire display. The watch is lightweight and durable thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case and stainless-steel backplate.

You can navigate the menus using the touchscreen, or you can also use the physical buttons that are located on the sides of the watch. This is a great option to have, especially when you're in the least ideal environments, like being in the extreme cold or stuck in heavy rain. This watch is prepared to handle anything that you can throw at it.

Like most smartwatches, this model features a wealth of health and fitness tracking sensors. You'll get detailed information about your heart rate, sleep quality and stress levels. The watch can provide data points for most physical activities, and there's even multi-GNSS technology and access to different maps to help you visualize your hikes and jogs.

Navigation is also possible just in case you're ever lost in the mountains or in the city. Perhaps the best part of this watch is that you get impressive battery life, with up to 31 days on a single charge. Plus, you can get alerts and notifications to your wrist from your connected device, and Garmin Pay will make it easy to pay at supported terminals.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this watch. It provides an excellent assortment of features, and at its current price, provides lots of value as well. Just be sure to pick it up at its discounted price while you can because this deal won't be around for long.