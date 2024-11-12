Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen) $400 $900 Save $500 This is the smartwatch to get if you're looking to take full advantage of your health and fitness metrics. Right now, you can score this awesome deal that knocks $500 off its original retail price, falling to just $400 for a limited time. $400 at Walmart

If you've been looking to step up and buy a new kind of smartwatch that puts more importance into tracking your health and fitness metrics, then getting something from Garmin is going to be a good idea. While we'd normally suggest something like the Instinct 2 since it's extremely affordable, you really can't ignore the Epix Pro Gen 2 when it's down to a price like this.

For a limited time, you can score $500 off the Epix Pro Gen 2, which is 56% off its normal retail price. This is one of the top-end watches offered by the brand and really delivers when it comes to features. So, whenever you can get a huge discount on this smartwatch, it becomes a must-buy. Just be quick, because we don't think that this deal will last long.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2?

This is the Garmin watch to get if you're looking for an excellent set of features. Not only does it look good, but it's also pretty durable as well, thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case, stainless steel backplate, and sapphire screen. When it comes to the display, you're getting a large 1.3-inch AMOLED screen that's both bright and vibrant.

While you can use the touchscreen to navigate menus, you can also use the physical buttons that are located on the watch as well. This comes in more handy than you think, especially if you're in an environment that's moist or if you're wearing gloves. The watch also offers a range of sensors that can accurately track your health and wellness metrics.

Furthermore, the watch is also better equipped to provide a complete picture thanks to data points for your stress levels and sleep quality. And just as you'd expect, there's also built-in activity tracking for a number of popular exercises like running, swimming, hiking, and more. The Epix Pro Gen 2 also makes use of multi-GNSS to provide accurate tracking data as well.

And since this is a smartwatch, you can receive alerts from your connected device, and it even provides a convenient way to make purchases at compatible tap terminals using Garmin Pay. Now, the best part is that it can do all of this without missing a beat and still offers up to 16 days of battery life on single charge. Frankly put, that's impressive.

Now, while this watch has a MSRP that sits at $900, it can now be had for much less thanks to this early Black Friday deal from Walmart. So grab it for just $400 while you still can, because this is the cheapest we've seen it. Or if you're on the fence and want some other options, here are some other great smartwatch recommendations.