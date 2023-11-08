Garmin Epix Gen 2 $600 $900 Save $300 This Garmin smartwatch lives up to its Epix name in just about every way—design, performance, and even price tag. Fortunately, we've uncovered a deal that knocks $300 off, bringing the Epix Gen 2 to an all-time low price. $600 at Amazon

Smartwatches and fitness tracking seem to go hand-and-hand. But while most models claim a plethora of health and fitness tracking features, everyone knows that if you want accurate and reliable data, it doesn't get much better than Garmin. And if you are in the market for such features in a bigger watch that's built for the outdoors, the Epix Gen 2 should be at the top of your list. It has a massive AMOLED display, tons of built-in apps for outdoor activities including golf, skiing, and hiking, and up to 16 days of battery life. The Black Titanium model typically costs $900, but today you can get it for $300 off.

Why you should buy the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch

Let's just get this out of the way first: this is a massive smartwatch. The case is 47mm, which is bigger than most other watch models (though the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a 47mm option), and it weighs 2.7 ounces. This setup obviously isn't going to be for everyone, but if you're ok with these numbers, this is one good-looking wearable. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is sharp, bright and very responsive to touch, and the black titanium casing looks great with the included black silicone band. This is a watch you can take from the gym to the boardroom, and really just about anywhere else.

As for the other features, we have built-in sensors and monitors for every possible tracking metric including heart rate, sleep, stress, breath, distance and elevation. It also has GPS with multi-band GNSS tech for more accurate positioning in challenging environments, TopActive mapping support, SkiView maps, and CourseView maps with data from more than 42K golf courses. Again, you can really take this watch anywhere, and you can probably leave the charger at home. The Gen 2 can last for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 42 hours in GPS mode. That's more than enough to get you through a weekend of mixed usage.

In addition to its size, it's also worth pointing out that the Epix doesn't run Wear OS. It uses Garmin's own software, which to be fair still does most smartwatch things like alerts, text messaging, third party apps, and mobile payments, but options and support are very limited compared to Wear OS. Nevertheless, it's pretty clear who the target audience is for this watch, and if you happen to be in that audience, there's never been a better time to jump on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 bandwagon.