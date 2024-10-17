Garmin Epix Gen 2 Garmin's Epix Gen 2 smartwatch is now down to its lowest price, and it also comes with two-year enhanced warranty coverage too. $500 at Amazon

Garmin's Epix smartwatches are some of the best wearables in the brand's lineup. And while it tends to offer the best features, it can be pretty expensive with a retail price starting at $900. Of course, we're not in the habit of having Android Police readers paying full price for the tech they want, which is why this deal is one that you don't want to pass up with a discount that knocks $400 off for a limited time.

The promotion can be found on Amazon and comes via reputable retailer Beach Camera. And while the retailer does list the watch with an MSRP of $600, it's definitely more expensive, with the official Garmin website listing this model at $899.99. In addition to the discount, Beach Camera is also throwing in two years of enhanced coverage for free just in case something goes wrong.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Gen 2?

The Epix Gen 2 is a robust smartwatch that's packed with features. It features a large 1.3-inch AMOLED display and a durable case that's made from stainless steel. But what's most important here is that this watch is built to track your health and fitness metrics, coming with everything you need right out of the box.

The watch makes use of a variety of different sensors in order to capture important details about your physical activities, stress levels, and even the quality of sleep. There are 30 built-in activities and the watch can even show you how to work out with animated tutorials.

Those that want to take things further can even utilize the Garmin Coach that will keep you on task in order to achieve your goals. And while you might be working out at home, you can also take things outdoors and still track all the data you need thanks to accurate location tracking.

There are maps for cities, trails, mountains and even the slopes. And you'll even have access to small details thanks to the watch's ABC sensors that can provide insight into the small changes that are happening around you.

And since this is a smartwatch, you're going to be able to stay connected with alerts that come straight to your wrist. Furthermore, you can also conveniently make tap payments at compatible terminals with Garmin Pay. And if all of that wasn't enough, this watch delivers up to 16 days of battery life.

You really can't go wrong with this watch if you're serious about your health and wellness metrics. The Epix Gen 2 is a fantastic option that really delivers. And at its new price, you are getting a lot of bang for your buck. So get it now and save $400 from its MSRP while you can.

Or if you're still on the fence and want some other options to discover, we have some great smartwatch recommendations from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and others. You can also check out some other Garmin smartwatches as well.