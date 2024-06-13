Garmin Epix Gen 2 $600 $900 Save $300 A fantastic smartwatch that's geared for someone with an active lifestyle. While it doesn't come cheap, it's now on sale, knocking $300 off its retail price. $600 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smartwatch that can really go the distance when it comes to health and fitness tracking, then Garmin is going to offer some excellent devices that won't let you down. The brand has been around for some time, and it is well-known for its health and fitness wearables. The brand's sprawling line of products means there's something for everyone.

But if you're looking to get the best of the best, then the Epix Pro Gen 2 is going to be right up your alley. The watch is made from premium materials, and comes with a variety of sensors to accurately track your metrics throughout the day. And best of all, right now, you can take advantage of this fantastic discount on the watch that knocks $300 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Epix Pro Gen 2?

There's a lot to love about the Epix Pro Gen 2, with its large and vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display that looks good indoors and outdoors. As far as materials go, the watch case is made from a mix of stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer. The screen of the watch is protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass, which means, it will be able to take some abuse when necessary.

While there are physical buttons on the watch that can be used for navigation and menu selections, the watch also has touchscreen, giving users the option to navigate how they choose. Although the touchscreen may seem like a no-brainer, the buttons can come in handy when the weather conditions aren't optimal.

Perhaps one of the best parts of a Garmin watch is going to be its battery life, and this one is no different, offering a maximum run time of up to 16 days on a single charge. This is quite impressive and is far beyond what you'll get with something like a Galaxy Watch. Of course, just because it can last long, doesn't mean it lacks in performance.

The Epix Pro Gen 2 is packed with a variety of sensors that can track heart rate, oxygen, stress, sleep and even your physical activities. You're also going to get excellent tracking with the watch supporting multi-GNSS. There's also plenty of storage on the watch for downloading music and maps. Furthermore, you can also get notifications when connected to a compatible device.

Garmin Pay will keep your hands free, allowing quick payments at supported terminals. In addition to all of the above, you're getting the Epix Pro Gen 2 at a fantastic price that comes in at $300 less than its original retail price. So, if you've been thinking about starting fresh, then this watch is going to be an excellent way to start your fitness journey.