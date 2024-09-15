Take 44% off Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 $500 $900 Save $400 The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is a fantastic smartwatch that can really do it all. Not only do you get a vibrant display, but it can also track all your health and fitness activities. Best of all, it's now $400 off for a limited time. $500 at Amazon

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is one of those rare watches that can really do it all. Not only do you get impressive build quality here that delivers excellent reliability, but it also comes with a wealth of features that really caters to someone that wants to track all their health and fitness metrics. With that said, the Epix Pro (Gen 2) is one of our favorite smartwatches and one of the best Garmin smartwatches that you can currently purchase.

The only problem with it is that it's usually quite expensive, with a starting price of $900. Luckily, we've managed to find this great deal on the watch that knocks $400 off for a limited time. So if you've been looking for a watch that looks good and performs at a high level, then Epix Pro (Gen 2) is going to be for you.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2)?

The Epix Pro (Gen 2) is really all about showcasing what Garmin does best. The watch features a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass and a case that's made from a mix of stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer, which makes it durable yet light.

While you can use the touchscreen to navigate the menus, there are also physical buttons on the watch as well, which is great for when you can't use the screen due to bad weather or less than optimal conditions. And if you're talking about a Garmin watch, you really need to mention battery life, because this particular watch is an absolute beast.

On a single charge, the Epix Pro (Gen 2) can last up to 16 days, which is fantastic if you're someone that can get it on a charger due to life getting too busy or just being out in an area without electricity. And since this is a smartwatch, you're also going to get a variety of sensors that can accurately track your heart rate, oxygen, stress, and sleep data.

The watch also has a variety of activities that it can track right out of the box and support for multi-GNSS that can accurately track your whereabouts when you're out on a hike or a run. It can also keep you connected with notifications and alerts from your smartphone, while also giving you the freedom to pay using Garmin Pay at compatible terminals.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this watch as it offers so much. And now, with its deep discount that knocks $400 off, it's an absolute no-brainer if you've been looking for a smartwatch that can track your life and last you for quite a while. But get it while you can because this deal won't last long. And if you're still on the fence, check out some other smartwatch recommendations as well.