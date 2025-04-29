Garmin Epix Gen 2 $450 $900 Save $450 A big, bright, beautiful AMOLED display and plenty of power to track all your health and wellness metrics. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is the smartwatch you need if you want to stay on track, and it's now $450 less, coming in at its lowest price yet. $450 at Amazon

If you've been looking at smartwatches and need something that's going to be able to handle anything that you throw at it, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is going to be it. Not only do you get a rugged and reliable smartwatch, but it's also quite powerful when it comes to its fitness and health-tracking features.

Furthermore, the battery life is phenomenal at a maximum of 16 days, and the cherry on top is that Amazon is offering a rare discount on this model that takes $450 off its original retail price. Simply put, when you factor all these things together, it makes this watch hard to ignore.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Gen 2?

So what do you get with this great watch? Well, the display is going to be the first thing that catches your eye, featuring a large 1.3-inch AMOLED that's plenty bright and looks great in any environment. You also get rugged, durable, and lightweight construction, with the case being made from stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer.

In addition to the touchscreen, you also get physical buttons on the watch as well, which can be a lifesaver if you're trying to navigate menus in less than ideal surroundings. And as mentioned before, you get excellent battery life with this watch, topping out at 16 days. As you might expect, the watch also houses an array of sensors, which can track your health and fitness metrics.

It can also provide you with a more complete picture thanks to included data points for stress levels and sleep quality. There are also built-in apps to help you get the best results from your workouts and runs. Furthermore, with support for multi-GNSS, you'll be able to accurately track your position during runs, swims, and even hikes.

And since this is a smartwatch, you're going to get notifications on your wrist from your connected device, along with the ability to make payments at terminals thanks to Garmin Pay. This really is the watch that can do it all, and it doesn't cost all that much right now thanks to its deep discount that knocks $450 off.

So if you're ready to take on a new training partner, then grab the Garmin Epix Gen 2 for just $450, which is half off the retail price while you still can. This is an impressive discount, and we don't think it'll be around for long.