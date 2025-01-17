Garmin Enduro 3 $831 $900 Save $69 Garmin makes a ton of watches. But this is the one you need if you're looking for fantastic tracking features, along with excellent battery life. Right now, the Enduro 3 is down to its lowest price yet. $831 at Amazon

There are a lot of great smartwatches to choose from, but if you're serious about tracking your health and fitness performance, then Garmin is the way to go. While Garmin does have a lot of fantastic choices when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Enduro series really stands out. The watch features a wealth of sensors for precision tracking, and also offers up to 90 days of battery life, which is far beyond anything you'd get with a Samsung or Apple wearable.

The only catch is that this watch is pretty expensive, with a retail price of $900. For a limited time, you can score a pretty good discount on this watch, as Amazon has dropped the price down to its lowest yet, coming in at $831. It's not the steepest discount that we've seen, but it is the largest for this watch and does bring it to a record low. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Garmin Enduro 3?

When it comes to the physical hardware, the Enduro 3 is built using titanium and has a 1.4-inch screen that's protected using sapphire glass, weighing in at just 63 grams. It also has a built-in flashlight, and solar charging that can extend its battery life up to 90 days.

As far as sensors go, the watch can track your heart rate, stress, sleep, and physical activities. It performs best when used for runs, which means if you're a runner, this is going to be one of the best options available. There's also built-in maps for navigation on trails.

Those that aren't quite sure about how to achieve their fitness goals will be happy to know that the Garmin Coach can be of some help, providing pointers on how to achieve that next level. And since this is a smartwatch, you can stay up to date with notifications from your connected smartphone.

You can also download songs to the watch, and use Garmin Pay to check out at supported terminals. Overall, this is all that you'll ever need if you're looking for a smartwatch that's focused on fitness. And it's now down to its lowest price ever, so get it while the deal's still good.