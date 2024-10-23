The Garmin Enduro 3 is a perfect example of what happens when a company listens to user feedback. In terms of battery life, this is Garmin's longest-lasting flagship smartwatch, but somehow, that's not even the biggest part of the Enduro 3's story. More importantly, the device has everything you want in a GPS adventure watch and nothing you don't. Compared to its predecessor, the newer model is $200 cheaper, six grams lighter, and packed with many features and improvements.

The Enduro 3 isn't just great compared to the Enduro 2 — it's also up to the task of competing with the Fenix 8 Solar. Users seeking diving capabilities, plus speaker and microphone support, might still want to pay the $1,200 sticker price for that Fenix 8 model. However, at $800, the Enduro 3 has more battery, a larger solar surface area, a much lighter build, and a ton of feature overlap. After over a month of using the Garmin Enduro 3, I can comfortably say it's the real deal.

Staff pick Garmin Enduro 3 8.5 / 10 Garmin's new longest-lasting smartwatch is the Enduro 3, which brings many improvements over its predecessor — and it's cheaper. The watch supports GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and others. Plus, the Enduro 3 includes plenty of sensors and now uses Garmin's Elevate Gen5 optical heart rate sensor. But it lacks a few smart features compared to the Fenix 8, like a microphone and speaker, but packs all the same software offerings. Pros Battery life is best-in-class

Better than the Enduro 2, while costing and weighing less

Screen is brighter and more visible thanks to shifted solar panels

Nearly a Fenix 8 Solar, minus the dive features, case size options, and speaker/mic combo Cons Only comes in 51mm size

Doesn't have a speaker or microphone

Price, availability, and specs

Garmin released the Enduro 3 smartwatch in August 2024, and it costs $900. It's available in one 51mm case size and color and includes an UltraFit nylon strap. You can find it on Garmin's website and Amazon, as well as niche retailers like Scheels, though it may arrive at more stores in the future.

Specifications Case size 51mm Case Material Fiber-reinforced polymer Display 1.4” (35.56 mm) diameter Sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) Display resolution 280 x 280 pixels Storage 32 GB Battery Smartwatch mode: Up to 36 days/90 days with solar Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Health sensors Heart rate monitor, Pulse Ox monitor, thermometer, ECG Weight 63g with strap, 57g case only Strap size 26mm ATM Rating 10ATM Location services GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BEIDOU, SatIQ Always on display Yes Sensors Barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Expand

What's good about the Garmin Enduro 3?

Lightweight, stylish, and functional design with an improved screen

Close

The Garmin Enduro 3 looks similar to the Enduro 2 at first glance, but there are a few impactful changes to note. For starters, the new watch has a case weight of just 57g and a total weight (including the default UltraFit band) of 63g. That's six grams lighter than the Enduro 2 and significantly lighter than the 95g Fenix 8 Solar.

It felt great on my wrist, and I often forgot I was wearing it. The soft and adjustable nylon strap was a huge reason why — it's way more comfortable than the usual Garmin rubber bands.

The display also received a subtle upgrade. While the Enduro 2 had a solar panel that spanned across the entire surface, the Enduro 3's panels are confined to the display border. As such, the Enduro 3's 1.4-inch memory-in-pixel (MIP) screen is easier to see. At the same time, the solar area captures twice the energy of the Enduro 2.

Coming from the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, it's nice to have a touchscreen again. The Enduro 3's MIP display panel offers a responsive touch surface, five hardware buttons, a backlight, and solar capabilities. It's really the best of all worlds. I will note that, as you'll see in my photos, the Enduro 3's sapphire glass is still extremely reflective. The backlight isn't outstanding, but the display looks fantastic outdoors.

Battery life, health tracking, and software features are all excellent