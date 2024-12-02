Key Takeaways Garmin's December update adds meditation tracking, lactate threshold tracking, and strength training plans.

Some features, like lactate threshold detection, are new across all products.

The update will roll out gradually, with some features already available on newer models.

In your quest for a fitness tracker that won't fail you, you must have come across Garmin's extensive catalog of athlete-focused fitness trackers and cycling computers. While they are already feature-loaded out of the box, the brand keeps the momentum going with regular feature updates delivered automatically, over the air. One for December was just announced, and you can start familiarizing yourself with the new additions.

Related Best Garmin smartwatches in 2024 There's a Garmin smartwatch for everyone

Garmin just released its December feature update bulletin for cycling computers and wearable fitness trackers (via NotebookCheck). There are three noteworthy additions in this release. First, you can now track meditation activity, which could help you manage stress and anxiety. The wearables can also help you target the right workout intensities using your lactate threshold heart rate and other metrics. Past this threshold your fatigue rises sharply as your muscles tire out. This is calculated automatically but Garmin cautions against using the data initially since threshold detection accuracy improves after more workouts.

The last major addition this month is the addition of Garmin Coach strength training plans. As the name suggests, the companion app can help you set a custom exercise regimen to build muscle or get fit.

But you may already have some of the new features

Source: Garmin

Garmin's bulletin states you will receive the update on most compatible and recent devices in the coming weeks. However, some of these features have been available on new products since launch, and are now extending to older models.

For instance, meditation tracking was available on the Vivoactive 5 and Venu 3, while Garmin Coach strength training has been on the Fenix E, Fenix 8, and Enduro 3 for a while now. However, lactate threshold detection is new for all products. It's also worth noting that all the aforementioned features will be new for Forerunner 955 and 965 users.

You can turn on automatic updates in the Garmin Connect app so you don't miss out on this update.