Summary Garmin's Connect app update has left some device owners frustrated with its new look and limitations on widgets.

Users can now personalize their home screen with preferred statistics on the Garmin Connect 5.0 app.

Consider app functionality before buying new technology, as compatibility issues could arise like the Android 14 launch glitch.

As most health tracker owners will tell you, a companion app is necessary to make the most of the product. Those who own a Garmin wearable need to download the company’s Connect app in order to view statistics logged by their device. Depending on the wearable manufacturer, the complexity of the companion app may vary. Garmin’s Connect app has always been efficient in data collection, but its UI has arguably lagged behind.

As seen across various app stores, Garmin has updated its Connect app for device owners, but not everyone is pleased with its new look and feel (via Notebookcheck). According to the Garmin Connect version 5.0 app description, the updates are centered around giving users a “new look” and options to personalize their home screen. To that extent, users can now put their preferred statistics “front and center” to make them more easily accessible.

Frustration emerges from the new Garmin Connect app

Some Garmin device owners are already expressing frustration with the Connect app. Those who immediately updated to the latest version called it “buggy” on Reddit, while others bemoaned the limitation on how many widgets could be added to the At-a-Glance page. Some potential customers even said that, after having read about these rollout issues, they are going to hold off on purchasing a Garmin product.

Although one might not consider a device’s companion app to be a deterrent, there are many consumers who take such issues into account before buying new technology. In some cases, however, it’s not the app developer who is responsible for such hiccups. For example, the launch of Android 14 in 2023 did not go over smoothly for some users of the Health Connect app. The syncing of some fitness apps temporarily went down, causing frustration for wearable owners. As some Garmin device users recently noted on Reddit, one option is to revert to an older version of an app when the new one is noticeably buggy. This isn’t always a solution when the issue has to do with the operating system, though, so deploying a remedy may be out of your hands.