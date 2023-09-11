When it comes down to picking out the best smartwatch for active lifestyles, it's hard to go with anything else other than Garmin. Sure, you've got the likes of Samsung or Apple that go great with their respective phones, but Garmin delivers a top quality smartwatch that works best for those who live for adventure. The styles are a bit more varied, meaning you'll be able to grab one that better suits your style, plus the hardware and sensors are top-notch, providing accurate statistics and data to help push you even further.
Garmin doesn't always come cheap, though, and while you can go with more affordable models like the Bounce for Vivomove series, the chance to score one of the better smartwatches on sale is always worth checking out. They make a variety of watches that work well for different activities, including some of the best smartwatches for running, but those can cost upwards of $500 or more depending on the model you go with. That all changes though with Garmin's Birthday Sale, which is taking up to $200 off select options and bringing some of the best smartwatch deals you'll find this month.
Best Garmin Birthday Sale smartwatch deals
Garmin Venu 2S
Garmin's Venu 2S is a versatile as it is stylish, sporting a premium design that comes in variety of colors and sizes. It's the complete package with durable stainless steel hardware, animated on-screen workouts and display, and more. Now $100 off, the 20% discount it's getting during Garmin's sale makes it worth a buy.
Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
Garmin's GPS-enabled epix Gen 2 is an avdentures dream watch, sporting advanced mapping and navigation features, an impressive battery life, and health monitoring capabilities. At $200 off, it may still be pricey, but it's more than worth it.
Garmin Bounce
An excellent smartwatch for kids, the Garmin Bounce is feature-packed and affordable. Available in three fun colors, this LTE-connected watch features messaging, two-way text and voice chat, a durable design, and a special Assistance feature for kids. The discount may be small at just $20 off, but this already inexpensive watch is only better thanks the discount.
Garmin Vivoactive 4
It may be an older model in Garmin's lineup, but the Vivoactive 4 is a tried and true fitness watch with all the bells and whistles you'd expect. Exceptional battery life and a plethora of health tracking features are in store for you with thi swatch, and at $160 off makes it one of the most affordable "premium" smartwatches you can get right now.
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Built like a tank, the Garmin Instinct Crossover is a rugged watch designed to take on the elements. This hybrid smartwatch can go for up to 28 days without a recharge depending on the mode you use, keeping accurate time and stats as you go. The discount isn't huge, but at $50 off there's enough savings here to warranty a buy if you've been eyeing this watch.
Garmin Instinct Solar
Featuring solar-integrated power, the Garmin Instinct Solar offers a trimmed-down version of the Garmin Instinct Crossover. You'll get plenty of battery life, and a suite of Garmin's health tracking and fitness apps, all packed into a stylish active watch. At $150 off, it's a great value on a top-notch wearable.
Garmin Forerunner 255
The Garmin Forerunner 255 if one of Garmin's top fitness watches with all the Garmin trappings, including built-in GPS tracking for outdoor workouts, robust tracking of several fitness parameters, and excellent battery life of up to 14 days. While not the largest discount, the $50 in savings makes it worth a look if you're been after this one
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
If you want a watch that's geared towards music, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is what you're looking for. Offering a good balance between a fitness watch and a media wearable, it's stylish yet rugged design makes it a great companion piece. At $120 off, it's a good value for a jack-of-all-trades type watch.