When it comes down to picking out the best smartwatch for active lifestyles, it's hard to go with anything else other than Garmin. Sure, you've got the likes of Samsung or Apple that go great with their respective phones, but Garmin delivers a top quality smartwatch that works best for those who live for adventure. The styles are a bit more varied, meaning you'll be able to grab one that better suits your style, plus the hardware and sensors are top-notch, providing accurate statistics and data to help push you even further.

Garmin doesn't always come cheap, though, and while you can go with more affordable models like the Bounce for Vivomove series, the chance to score one of the better smartwatches on sale is always worth checking out. They make a variety of watches that work well for different activities, including some of the best smartwatches for running, but those can cost upwards of $500 or more depending on the model you go with. That all changes though with Garmin's Birthday Sale, which is taking up to $200 off select options and bringing some of the best smartwatch deals you'll find this month.

Best Garmin Birthday Sale smartwatch deals

Source: Garmin Garmin Venu 2S $300 $400 Save $100 Garmin's Venu 2S is a versatile as it is stylish, sporting a premium design that comes in variety of colors and sizes. It's the complete package with durable stainless steel hardware, animated on-screen workouts and display, and more. Now $100 off, the 20% discount it's getting during Garmin's sale makes it worth a buy. $300 at Garmin

Source: Garmin Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $900 $700 Save $-200 Garmin's GPS-enabled epix Gen 2 is an avdentures dream watch, sporting advanced mapping and navigation features, an impressive battery life, and health monitoring capabilities. At $200 off, it may still be pricey, but it's more than worth it. $900 at Garmin

Source: Garmin Garmin Bounce $140 $150 Save $10 An excellent smartwatch for kids, the Garmin Bounce is feature-packed and affordable. Available in three fun colors, this LTE-connected watch features messaging, two-way text and voice chat, a durable design, and a special Assistance feature for kids. The discount may be small at just $20 off, but this already inexpensive watch is only better thanks the discount. $140 at Garmin

Source: Garmin Garmin Vivoactive 4 Best value $190 $350 Save $160 It may be an older model in Garmin's lineup, but the Vivoactive 4 is a tried and true fitness watch with all the bells and whistles you'd expect. Exceptional battery life and a plethora of health tracking features are in store for you with thi swatch, and at $160 off makes it one of the most affordable "premium" smartwatches you can get right now. $190 at Garmin

Source: Garmin Garmin Instinct Crossover $350 $400 Save $50 Built like a tank, the Garmin Instinct Crossover is a rugged watch designed to take on the elements. This hybrid smartwatch can go for up to 28 days without a recharge depending on the mode you use, keeping accurate time and stats as you go. The discount isn't huge, but at $50 off there's enough savings here to warranty a buy if you've been eyeing this watch. $350 at Garmin

Source: Garmin Garmin Instinct Solar $250 $400 Save $150 Featuring solar-integrated power, the Garmin Instinct Solar offers a trimmed-down version of the Garmin Instinct Crossover. You'll get plenty of battery life, and a suite of Garmin's health tracking and fitness apps, all packed into a stylish active watch. At $150 off, it's a great value on a top-notch wearable. $250 at Garmin

Source: Best Buy Garmin Forerunner 255 $300 $350 Save $50 The Garmin Forerunner 255 if one of Garmin's top fitness watches with all the Garmin trappings, including built-in GPS tracking for outdoor workouts, robust tracking of several fitness parameters, and excellent battery life of up to 14 days. While not the largest discount, the $50 in savings makes it worth a look if you're been after this one $300 at Garmin