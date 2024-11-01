Key Takeaways The Asus ROG Phone 9 is rumored to have an impressive 185Hz refresh rate, exceeding its predecessor and most computer monitors.

While not the absolute fastest, this refresh rate surpasses the 165Hz of the previous model and the 144Hz found in good mid-range displays.

The phone is also expected to feature an LTPO AMOLED display for improved battery life and adaptive refresh rates.

Asus is a name any gamer will recognize. The company is known for its speedy laptops, powerful components, and gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 8. These handsets go toe-to-toe with Redmagic devices, Samsung's Ultra flagships, and more — and now we officially know the ROG Phone 9 is on the way. Asus will launch it on November 19th, but we have early information about the display's refresh rate that has us eager to load up Call of Duty: Mobile and give it a spin.

According to a tip from reliable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Asus ROG Phone 9 is set to have a refresh rate of 185Hz, placing it among the fastest of any phone on the market (via Android Headlines).

It's not the fastest — that honor goes to the Sharp Aquos Zero 2 with 240Hz — but it beats out the 165Hz offered by its previous model, and is certainly a lot faster than the 60Hz standard offered by most computer monitors. It's even faster than the 144Hz options which are considered good mid-range displays. The phone is also set to launch with an LTPO AMOLED display, which means adjustable refresh rates and better battery life. There's no word on its touch sampling rate, but we would expect that to be at least 720Hz, if not more.

But is this the Pro, the regular, or both?

Source: ROG

While not confirmed, it's a safe enough bet that the ROG Phone 9 will also have a Pro model, just as its previous generation did. The phone will sport the features you expect to find in a gaming-oriented device, including shoulder triggers, advanced cooling (no one wants sweaty hands while playing), and a small display on the rear. That extra display will be the same AniMe Vision as previous iterations, and will be used to show off contextual animations. Since Asus has already revealed the design, there are no big surprises there; the phone looks like previous models, so why fix what isn't broken?

The phone is rated IP68 and boasts a triple-camera setup on the back. Outside of that, we have few details on the internals. Given that the ROG Phone 9 is a gaming phone, you can look forward to a fast processor and plenty of RAM. Either way, if the tip pays out and the phone does have a 185Hz refresh rate, it will result in some of the smoothest mobile gaming out there. Whether you're a fan of Diablo Immortal, Slay the Spire, or you just want to hang out with an overpowered Vampire Survivors build and watch the enemies drop, this is one to look forward to. We'll know more details at its launch on November 19th.