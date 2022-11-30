Chromebooks have long been fighting the reputation for being these low-end budget machines, only up for handling simple tasks like email and web browsing. That couldn't be the furthest thing from the truth, and we've got plenty of options these days for users who need more power. If you're in the market for that kind of machine, we've actually got a few here that are currently on sale, with Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook and Acer's 516 GE Cloud Gaming Chromebook both still available with their massive Cyber Monday discounts.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook

Lenovo's IdeaPad has just about everything you'd want in a gaming notebook. The display is a 16" WQXGA IPS panel, with 350 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, and the RGB backlit keyboard glows bright in any color you want. Under the hood there's a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and it's all packaged in an ultra-thin body (0.78") with a stylish, anodized aluminum cover. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for speedy connections, which will come in handy for cloud and remote gaming.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook (16") $600 $800 Save $200 Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook features a massive 16" display and all the performance needed to play your favorite games. It also comes with an RGB-backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6 support. $600 at Lenovo

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

If you prefer Acer devices, or want to save an extra $50, the 516 GE offers many of the same specs and features as that Lenovo. It, too, has a 16" IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, along with the same processor, RAM, and SSD setup. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, and an RGB backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting tech that supports more key combinations while gaming. And if all of that isn't enough to sway you, Best Buy is throwing in a free SteelSeries Rival 3 RGB wireless gaming mouse as well.

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook 516 GE (CB516-1H) $549 $649 Save $100 This Acer Chromebook 516 GE is perfect for cloud and mobile gaming. It features a 16" display, great speakers, a built-in camera, and an RGB backlit keyboard. It's on sale for $549. $549 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

If you want an even higher-end Chromebook, but don't need the massive display or other gaming-specific features, Acer's Spin 714 is also worth considering at its current sale price. It has a smaller 14" screen, but it' supports touch input and can rotate 360 degrees, so you can easily switch between laptop and tablet modes. You're not going to get all the cool colors on the keyboard, but it is backlit, and you also get a quick-charging stylus that docks inside the laptop itself. Throw in the 714's military-grade durability and impressive 10-hour battery life, and you have a Chromebook that can handle everything from the classroom, to the jobsite.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $479 $729 Save $250 Acer's brand-new Chromebook Spin 714 is a top-of-the-line convertible that's every bit worth its high asking price, and is a downright must-buy when it goes on sale. It has a 14" display, lots of processing power, and up to 10 hours of battery life. $479 at Best Buy

Whichever model you decide to go with, know you're getting a quality Chromebook at a great price. Just don't wait too long to make your decision—Cyber Monday is over and there's no telling when these prices will return to normal.