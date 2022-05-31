We've been big fans of the Razer Kishi since it launched back in 2020. Not only did it bring a Switch-esque controller to your entire collection of compatible games, but it also made cloud streaming from consoles, Steam, and Stadia a breeze. If you've been patiently waiting for a cheaper version to pick one up, your time has finally come — as long as you're fine with dropping the Razer branding, of course.

Gamevice was Razer's original partner for the Kishi, and ahead of its second anniversary, the company has gone ahead and released a rebranded variant, near-identical in every way to the original model. As spotted by 9to5Google, Gamevice for Android is a new controller that functions identically to the initial release. It's still one of the best controllers available, right down to its elastic bands capable of fitting any modern phone.

In fact, those bands are the only thing that has changed in the two years since Gamevice and Razer brought the original Kishi to market. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and similar large devices faced difficulties fitting into the controller, but this particular model is advertised as compatible with the latest of Samsung's ever-growing phablets. That's good news for anyone who upgraded this year, only to find their mobile gaming experience had diminished.

Although we regularly see the Razer Kishi on sale, its $80 MSRP is pretty steep for most casual smartphone gamers — never mind the $100 Xbox-branded version that this new model is based on. Gamevice has its controller priced at just $60, a fantastic deal in comparison and one that should entice plenty of potential buyers to finally pull the trigger. If you've been waiting for the right time to grab a new controller for your phone, this might just be it. Hell, with Steam Link, you can even pretend it's one of those Decks no one can buy.

