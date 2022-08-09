Gamevice isn't a name you often hear, but this is the company that partnered with Razer to create the Kishi controller, which has found tons of success as one of Android's best controllers. Well, now that Gamevice and Razer have amicably split, Razer has already released its Kishi follow-up by leaning heavily on Backbone's design (who has already announced their own controller for Android, slated for a winter release), and Gamevice, in turn, basically rebranded excess Kishi stock as the Gamevice for Android and Gamevice for iOS. Today Gamevice has announced a follow-up to its rebranded Kishi, known as the Gamevice Flex, and it's available for pre-order starting today, with the release window set for this fall.

You can check out the fresh trailer for the Gamevice Flex above, and as you can see, the controller looks a heck of a lot like the Kishi, but there are some interesting changes. First and foremost, the thumbsticks are now full size, a great upgrade for playability and longevity. Hall effect rear triggers are also in the mix, allowing the triggers and how firmly they are pressed to be measured accurately, in contrast to analog triggers that work like any other button allowing only two states of interaction, on and off. Lastly, the new Flex controller is designed to slide onto phones with a case, no longer requiring you to take the phone's case off just to fit in the controller. So you'll get a few rubber inserts that can be used underneath each end of the phone to better fit your device, no matter if it's a thick or thin unit with or without a case.

The Gamevice Flex will retail for $99.95 for the Android version and $109.95 for the iOS version, with pre-orders now available on Gamevice's website. We don't have a firm release date just yet, though we do know both controllers will launch sometime this fall. Of course, mobile isn't the only interest for Gamevice as the Flex is designed for Xbox, officially, so it will support Xbox Cloud Gaming through Xbox Game Pass, which means the controller should work well with streamed games.

2 Images Source: Gamevice

Close

All in all, Gamevice's new Flex controller looks and sounds pretty promising, offering a few incremental upgrades to improve the buttons and thumbsticks of the initial Gamevice for Android, all while offering more room to fit large devices with their case on. Keep in mind the current Gamevice for Android retails for $60, so the Flex is more expensive, but if you require digital triggers and full-size thumbsticks, the $100 price tag for the Flex should easily guarantee your needs are fulfilled when it drops this fall. As a matter of fact, the Gamevice Flex sounds like it could be one of the best controllers for Android.