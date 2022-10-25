There's a plethora of fantastic Android gaming controllers available, especially in recent years, but compatibility is often an issue for those looking for a Switch-style dual controller setup. This is where Gamevice's new controller, the Flex, comes into its own, boasting the ability to hold your phone with a case attached, even behemoth gaming phones. And as of today, the Gamevice Flex has been officially launched, now available to purchase for $100.

At first glance, the controller looks similar to the Kishi V1, but in our Gamevice Flex hands-on, we noted that it was a distinct upgrade to the Kishi V1 in almost every way. Microsoft has even signaled Gamevice's intent to capitalize on the growing interest in game streaming by including an Xbox badge on the box with a month's worth of free access to Game Pass Ultimate. The most prominent example of this partnership is the large Xbox button on the controller that serves as a home button.

Despite much of the Gamevice Flex's branding revolving around Xbox and cloud streaming, this is a mobile controller at heart. If you prefer playing controller-compatible mobile games locally, the Gamevice Flex is more than enough to satisfy your needs.

It's the compatibility that is the most significant factor here. Rather than a rigid design, the rear of the controller is flexible, allowing it to snap around your phone with no awkward jostling. There's more space than in the Kishi V1 so that the largest Android flagships will fit comfortably inside. To accommodate cases, the Gamevice Flex has a selection of inserts and adapters to ensure all phones fit comfortably. These stay in the controller, so you don't need to worry about removing them with your phone.

Overall, the Gamevice Flex looks to be the most convenient mobile controller on the market. The case compatibility sets it apart from other similar controllers, and the quality of the controller itself is what we would expect from Gamevice's excellent track record. The Gamevice Flex is now available for Android and iOS phones for $99.95 and $109.95, respectively.

Buy the Gamevice Flex for $100 at Walmart

See at Walmart