GameSpot held its first-ever game showcase on September 8th. Named Swipe, it featured a raft of trailers, reveals, and gameplay footage from various mobile games. GameSpot featured upcoming titles like Rainbow Six Siege, and they also showed us gameplay of updates to popular titles like Total War Medieval II. During the event, there was a lot to take in, but we have gathered seven of our favorite features for today's list; you might even see some of these titles joining our roundup of the best Android games later this year.

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth

Announced back in May, our initial impressions of Heroes of Middle Earth weren't positive. This strategy game features characters across Tolkien's universe, pitting them against each other in a series of turn-based battles. The cartoony appearance might not appeal to those who appreciated the grit of Shadow of War, but we'll have to wait for a release date before we make a final judgment. You can watch the gameplay reveal trailer below.

Rainbow Six Mobile

Back in May, we did a hands-on of Rainbow Six Mobile's closed Alpha. While we weren't fans of the abysmal touch-screen controls, it was still a blast to play. At Swipe, the closed beta was announced, as well as the upcoming Clubhouse map. It looks to be a faithful rendition of its non-mobile version, Seige; just make sure you pick up one of the best Android controllers before you play. If you want to know more, tune into Ubisoft Forward on September 10th at 11:35 am PT.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

The success of Call of Duty Mobile has inspired Activision to make a new game entirely focused on the Warzone mode. While the original mobile game offers battle royale gameplay, Warzone Mobile makes it the entire focus. The first teaser trailer was shown off at Swipe, and while it didn't show much, it looks like the game is taking shape, at last, something we were concerned about in our initial coverage. Call of Duty Mobile's new season, Train to Nowhere, is also available to play now.

The Division Resurgence

In July, Ubisoft released a three-minute walkthrough of their upcoming mobile game, The Division Resurgence. The gameplay looks comparable to the console/PC versions, and the Swipe trailer confirms this. Taking place between the events of the first two Division games, Resurgence will offer an open world where players can roam solo or co-op. Assuming the monetization won't be pay-to-win, this is undoubtedly a game to look forward to.

Little Nightmares

One of the creepiest horror games is finally coming to mobile. If you're unfamiliar with Little Nightmares, it's a side-scrolling platformer that forces the player to run and hide from encounters rather than engage in combat. It's dark, gruesome, and an absolute must-play. While you'll have to wait until winter to see how the port performs, you can console yourself that all three DLC expansions will be included with the mobile version.

Railbound

Railbound may have just been released, but the adorable puzzler is already set to receive new content. Best of all, this upcoming content will be free, and it's coming later this year, so you have plenty of time to complete the main game. The update will bring more puzzles and worlds, as well as the introduction of semaphores to confuse your brain further.

Total War Medieval 2

The Total War ports are some of the best RTS Android games available, and fans of Medieval II will be happy to hear that the Kingdoms expansion is coming to Android and iOS. This expansion covers a massive swathe of historical events, from the colonization of the Americas to the Teutonic wars in the Baltic. If you're hungry for more Total War content (again, we highly recommend giving them a shot, especially if you have an Android tablet), then this will satisfy you. Unfortunately, there's no release date yet.

What games are you looking forward to?

GameSpot's Swipe event showcased some of the most anticipated mobile games of the year. You can check out the full roundup at GameSpot to see everything announced. While you'll have to wait for the vast majority of these titles, a few are available to play now, including the Netflix Games' exclusive, Lucky Luna.